United Way of Lee County thanks businesses for supporting the 365 Small Business Circle

Ashley Richter is the executive director at United Way of Lee County. (Photo provided by Ashley Richter)

United Way of Lee County is proud to recognize and thank the local small businesses that participated in the 365 Small Business Circle during the 2024 campaign. These businesses play a vital role in helping United Way strengthen Lee County by ensuring our community has access to basic needs, education, financial resources and quality health care.

The 365 Small Business Circle is a giving initiative that makes philanthropy easy and impactful for small businesses. With an annual donation of $365 (a dollar a day), members help support dozens of local programs that create meaningful change right here in Lee County. Every contribution stays local, benefiting our neighbors and improving the quality of life in our community.

Small businesses are the heart of our community. Their generosity and commitment through the 365 Small Business Circle shows the big impact we can make when we come together. We are so grateful for their partnership and continued support.

As United Way gears up for the 2025 campaign kickoff this September, we invite local businesses to join the 365 Small Business Circle. Together, business owners across industries from health care and education to retail and manufacturing are showing what’s possible when we unite for the greater good.

United Way of Lee County proudly recognizes the following 365 Small Business Circle members:

365 Leaders: American Leak Detection, BorgWarner, Brothers Flooring, Community State Bank, Dixon Autobody Clinic, Dixon McDonald’s, Dixon Public Schools, Donaldson Co., Ehrmann Gehlbach Badger & Considine, Johnson Oil Co., Ken Nelson Auto Group, OSF Healthcare, Raynor Garage Doors, Shaw Media, Sterling Federal Bank, The First National Bank in Amboy and Value Lab

365 Partners: Jones Funeral Home; Boss Carpet; Ashton-Franklin Center Schools; Crest Foods; and Willett, Hoffman & Associates

365 Members: Basil Tree, Bonnell Industries, Chris Hammit State Farm, Country Financial – Bill Dean, Crawford Realty LLC, Dairy Delite, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Hicks Insurance, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Mary’s Diner, Pam’s Hallmark, Precision Automotive, Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Rock River Ready Mix, Sauk Valley Bank, The Wellspring Medical Spa, Tipsy, Wiemken’s Tax Service and Wiggins Computing

