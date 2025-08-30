Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Steve Davis, Reagan Mass Transit District

Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 29 featured Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director of Operations Steve Davis.

Davis discussed the continuing improvements being made to the new rural Winnebago County routes, which started July 1, and the work being done to connect with other county transit systems, plus a look at the figures for ridership in 2025, which showed an increase in usage and the plans to add on and update carriers

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.