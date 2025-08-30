Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Steve Davis, Reagan Mass Transit District

Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dixon. RMT took possession of six new vehicles earlier in the week which will replace six others that have aged out.

Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 29 featured Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director of Operations Steve Davis.

Davis discussed the continuing improvements being made to the new rural Winnebago County routes, which started July 1, and the work being done to connect with other county transit systems, plus a look at the figures for ridership in 2025, which showed an increase in usage and the plans to add on and update carriers

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.