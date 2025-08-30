Sauk Valley Community College adult literacy, citizenship program seeking tutors

Sauk Valley Community College is seeking volunteer tutors for a free program in Dixon helping non-native English speakers improve their language skills and prepare for the U.S. naturalization process.

Project VITAL is an adult literacy program providing free tutoring to individuals wanting to sharpen their English language speaking and reading skills. Participants also can get help applying and preparing for the U.S. citizenship test and interview.

Adult literacy coordinator Ana Lara said the program is free for qualifying individuals ages 18 and older who are not enrolled in high school and read below a ninth-grade level. Enrollment at SVCC is not required to participate.

“Our students come from all walks of life. Some are doctors, veterinarians and other professionals,” Lara said. “Nelson Mandela had a saying – ‘Education is the best weapon to change the world’ – and that is what we are doing here.”

Project VITAL needs volunteers to fill its next tutor training class, which will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the college, 173 Route 2. The training is free, and tutors must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and commit to at least one hour of tutoring per week for nine months. Biannual and online training options also are available.

“I currently have 42 tutors, but the list to get a tutor is growing,” Lara said. “We have 20 students who are waiting for a new tutor.”

Lara said the Adult Education office also offers several free programs, such as English as a second language and classes to help students prepare for the General Education Development test.

The ESL program helps students improve their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills. Classes range from beginner lessons to advanced courses that prepare students for college, job training or personal goals.

“Most of our Project VITAL students are also ESL students,” Lara said.

SVCC’s Adult Education classes help students improve reading, writing and math skills and prepare for the GED exam. Classes are open to anyone 17 or older who is not enrolled in high school and has not earned a U.S. high school equivalency certificate. Students younger than 18 must provide a letter of separation from their former high school to enroll. In-person classes are offered in the mornings and evenings, with multiple start dates throughout the year.

For more information on these programs or to become a Project VITAL tutor, call the Adult Education office at 815-835-6310 or visit svcc.edu.