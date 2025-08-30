Legends of the Rock Memorial Fishing Tournament donates ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to Sauk Valley-area schools

Legends of the Rock Memorial Fishing Tournament purchased 13 Stop the Bleed kits that were distributed to local schools in Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Kathy Milby)

Preparation is a key part of keeping a community safe. To further strengthen readiness, the Legends of the Rock Memorial Fishing Tournament has invested in “Stop the Bleed” kits by using generous donations received from sponsors.

Through this initiative, in partnership with the Dixon Rural Fire Department, the organization was able to purchase 13 kits to be distributed to Dixon High School, Dixon Middle School, Dixon Elementary Schools, Dixon St. Anne’s, Dixon St. Mary’s, Sterling High School, Newman High School, Faith Christian, Rock Falls High School, Montmorency and East Coloma.

“Stop the Bleed” kits are designed to provide critical supplies that can help control severe bleeding in the event of a traumatic injury. These lifesaving tools ensure that immediate action can be taken while waiting for professional medical responders to arrive.

Next year’s tournament will be June 6.