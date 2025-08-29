Dixon’s Reese Dambman earns medalist: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls golf

Dixon 206, North Boone 242: Reese Dambman shot a 47 to earn medalist for Dixon at Timber Creek. Rachel Drew was right behind with a 48.

Oregon 190, Stillman Valley 235: Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver each shot a 44 to earn medalist for the Hawks in the dual win. Toni Withers (49) and Noelle Girton (52) shot personal bests for Oregon.

Moline 203, Sterling 213: Emily Schwingle led Sterling with a 48, taking second, and Deyanie Alfaro shot a 51 in the dual setback.

Volleyball

Sterling 2, Newman 0: The Golden Warriors won 25-14, 25-17. Gisselle Martin led the Comets with four kills, nine assists and a block and Ruby Burger had four kills and 2½ blocks.

Dakota 2, Oregon 0: The Hawks fell 25-22, 25-14 as Sklar Bishop led the team with six kills, four aces and a block. Ashlee Mundell had 11 digs and an ace while Emma Eckerd had seven assists.

Mercer County 2, Bureau Valley 1: BV fell 14-25, 25-20, 25-11 on the road as Libby Endress had 11 assists, five digs, four kills and an ace. Brooke Helms led BV with four aces.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Rock Island 0: The Duchesses won two singles matches and three doubles matches in straight sets. Brooklyn Arjes won her No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-0, 6-0.

Boys golf

Rockford Christian 152, Rock Falls 170: RC’s Brady Kneller earned medalist with a 33. Lucas Porter led the Rockets with a 37 and Carter Hunter shot a 40.

Dixon 167, North Boone 188: Brody Nicklaus shot a 39 to earn medalist for Dixon at Timber Creek. Daniel Fordham was second with a 42 for the Dukes.

Oregon 179, Stillman Valley 192: Jackson Messenger and Nole Campos each shot a 43 to earn medalist in the dual win. Landon Anderson was right behind with a season-low 44.

Forreston 153, Dakota 153, Galena 194: Dakota took the dual via fifth-score tiebreaker. Forreston’s Daylen Rahn shot a 34 to earn medalist for the Cardinals.