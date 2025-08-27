I-88 work to begin in Whiteside County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on the bridge carrying Interstate 88 over the Burlington Northern railroad in Whiteside County begins Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The work zone is located 2 miles west of the Illinois 78 interchange.

Work will clean and paint the bridge. One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during the project, which is expected to be completed at the end of October.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.