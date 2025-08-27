Dixon Habitat for Humanity taking applications for next home build

Rachel Deskins (right), public relations coordinator for Dixon Habitat for Humanity, speaks to new homeowner Nichole Richardt (second from left) Saturday, April 19, 2025, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the newest build. Dixon Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for its next home through Oct. 15. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon Habitat for Humanity is seeking applications for its 2026 home through Oct. 15.

Dixon Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian faith-based housing ministry committed to building affordable housing in partnership with their homeowners. Houses are built using volunteer labor and the homeowners’ sweat equity, and then are sold to the homeowner at no profit through a no-interest mortgage.

In order to qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria, and show a willingness to invest their sweat equity in the home.

The house will be built on West Ninth Street in the city of Dixon. Residents of Lee County, Sterling and Rock Falls are eligible to apply.

Applications are available:

in person at the Lee County Council on Aging office in the lower level of the Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

online at habitatdixonil.org

by phone at 815-625-1622

For further information about the application process, call 815-625-1622 during business hours.