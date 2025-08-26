Sterling’s Toni Martinez earns medalist: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling’s Grant Hartman chips onto the seventh green Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, during the Mark Rolfing Cup at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Girls golf

Sterling’s Toni Martinez earns medalist: Martinez shot a 43 and Emily Schwingle shot a 46 against Bureau Valley, which only had two individuals competing. Michaela Noder led BV with a 60 at Hidden Lakes.

Erie-Prophetstown 191, Riverdale 227: E-P’s Michelle Naftzger shot a 44 to earn medalist at Lake Erie as teammate Isabella Johnston was second with a 45. E-P’s Ava Grawe and Sarah Carlson each shot 51s to take third. Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (56) also competed.

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Orion 0: Lauren Abbott led E-P with seven kills, two blocks and two aces to help open the season with a 25-20, 25-23 win. It was also first-year head coach Rachel Bramm’s debut. Kaylee Keegan had 18 assists, while Brynn Brown had four aces and six digs for the Panthers.

Riverdale 2, Fulton 0: Fulton fell 25-23, 25-21 to open the season. Kerby Germann led the Steamers with 10 kills and seven digs and Chloe Wilkin added seven kills and a block.

Boys golf

Carson Leigh leads Sterling at Mark Rolfing Cup: Leigh shot a 98 at the Par 70 Kishwaukee Country Club as Sterling (399) was 11th as a team. Geneva (302) was the team champion and Moline (305) was runner-up. Moline’s Isaac Rumler (69) was medalist and Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie (70) was runner-up.

Sterling’s Grant Hartman shot a 99 and Eli Penne and Noah Stephenson each shot 101.

Cambridge 166, Fulton 177, Princeton 193: Cambridge’s Brendan Bolduc shot a 38 to earn medalist at Emerald Hill. Jeff Thormeyer and Liam Nicklaus each shot 43s to lead Newman.

Fulton 152, East Dubuque 174, Stockton 191: Owen Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss led Fulton with 35s to earn co-medalist honors as the Steamers improved to 3-0. Dawson Price shot a 38 and Chase Dykstra shot a 44 for Fulton.

Forreston 166, Warren 190: Forreston’s Kaden Brown (39) was medalist and Darin Greenfield (41) was runner-up in the dual win. Kendall Erdmann shot a 42 and Daylen Rahn fired a 44 for the Cardinals.