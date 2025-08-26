Sterling’s Toni Martinez earns medalist: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls golf
Sterling’s Toni Martinez earns medalist: Martinez shot a 43 and Emily Schwingle shot a 46 against Bureau Valley, which only had two individuals competing. Michaela Noder led BV with a 60 at Hidden Lakes.
Erie-Prophetstown 191, Riverdale 227: E-P’s Michelle Naftzger shot a 44 to earn medalist at Lake Erie as teammate Isabella Johnston was second with a 45. E-P’s Ava Grawe and Sarah Carlson each shot 51s to take third. Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (56) also competed.
Volleyball
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Orion 0: Lauren Abbott led E-P with seven kills, two blocks and two aces to help open the season with a 25-20, 25-23 win. It was also first-year head coach Rachel Bramm’s debut. Kaylee Keegan had 18 assists, while Brynn Brown had four aces and six digs for the Panthers.
Riverdale 2, Fulton 0: Fulton fell 25-23, 25-21 to open the season. Kerby Germann led the Steamers with 10 kills and seven digs and Chloe Wilkin added seven kills and a block.
Boys golf
Carson Leigh leads Sterling at Mark Rolfing Cup: Leigh shot a 98 at the Par 70 Kishwaukee Country Club as Sterling (399) was 11th as a team. Geneva (302) was the team champion and Moline (305) was runner-up. Moline’s Isaac Rumler (69) was medalist and Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie (70) was runner-up.
Sterling’s Grant Hartman shot a 99 and Eli Penne and Noah Stephenson each shot 101.
Cambridge 166, Fulton 177, Princeton 193: Cambridge’s Brendan Bolduc shot a 38 to earn medalist at Emerald Hill. Jeff Thormeyer and Liam Nicklaus each shot 43s to lead Newman.
Fulton 152, East Dubuque 174, Stockton 191: Owen Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss led Fulton with 35s to earn co-medalist honors as the Steamers improved to 3-0. Dawson Price shot a 38 and Chase Dykstra shot a 44 for Fulton.
Forreston 166, Warren 190: Forreston’s Kaden Brown (39) was medalist and Darin Greenfield (41) was runner-up in the dual win. Kendall Erdmann shot a 42 and Daylen Rahn fired a 44 for the Cardinals.