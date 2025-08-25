Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dr. David Yeager

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 25 featured Morrison Community Hospital podiatrist Dr. David Yeager discussing his experience and work with MCH, helping numerous patients get back on their feet with foot and ankle treatments.

Also discussed: a physical expansion of his offices at the hospital in Morrison and additional staff coming aboard to assist and work on his annual “Complications Course,” inviting over 100 podiatrists to a session on training being held in September.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.