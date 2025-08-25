Fall golf season in full swing at Sterling’s Emerald Hill Golf Course

As autumn approaches, Emerald Hill Golf Course is welcoming players to enjoy cooler weather, vibrant scenery, and affordable rates during Fall Shoulder Season, beginning Sept. 2 and continuing through closing.

Nestled just outside Sterling, Emerald Hill continues to uphold its reputation as a scenic, golfer-friendly destination.

Fall golf offers more than just colorful views and cooler weather, it’s also great for your health. Walking the course provides low-impact cardiovascular exercise, helping to improve stamina, flexibility, and balance. The fresh, crisp air can boost your mood and energy levels, while time spent outdoors in nature is proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

With quieter fairways and a peaceful atmosphere, fall is the perfect season to focus on your game, unwind, and enjoy the mental clarity that comes from being active in a beautiful setting.

Emerald Hill, a public 18-hole course owned by the Sterling Park District, continues to serve as the home course for Sterling High School and Newman Central Catholic High School golf teams. Both schools kicked off their golf seasons in mid-August, and during scheduled meets, the front nine holes are temporarily closed to the public.

Golfers are encouraged to check the meet schedule ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience.

Built in 1923, Emerald Hill features 18 holes, a driving range, three practice greens, and a chipping area, making it ideal for both leisurely rounds and serious practice sessions. The course’s lush bent grass greens, Kentucky bluegrass fairways, and tranquil setting make autumn play particularly inviting, combining crisp air with vivid fall foliage.

The Fall Shoulder Season brings with it reduced pricing, making it an ideal time for golfers of all ages and skill levels to hit the greens.

Rates are as follows:

9 Holes Walking – $20

9 Holes with ½ Cart – $23

18 Holes Walking – $23

18 Holes with ½ Cart – $28

Junior (9 or 18 Holes, Walking) – $20

These rates will remain in effect from Sept. 2 until the course closes for the season, weather permitting.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Clubhouse Grill for a cold beverage, snack, or a full meal. Whether you’re unwinding after your round or grabbing a bite before heading out, the Grill is a favorite stop for golfers and visitors alike.

When the Clubhouse Grill is closed, the pro shop remains open and offers a selection of drinks and snacks to keep you refreshed on and off the course. At the Pro Shop, the friendly staff is there to help with tee times, golf cart rentals, and registration for you and your guests.

Browse the selection of golf balls, hats, accessories and gift cards – perfect for your game or as early Christmas gifts for the golfers in your life. It’s never too soon to check a few names off your holiday list!

For more information or to schedule a tee time, visit emeraldhillgolf.com or call the course directly at 815-622-6204.

Nora Reuter is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.