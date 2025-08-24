Sterling’s Woodlawn Dance Academy shines at national competition in Missouri

Woodlawn Dance Academy’s 2024-25 Competition Team wrapped up a successful season with a trip to Talent On Parade Dance Nationals in Branson, Mo., bringing home a number of awards. (Woodlawn Arts A)

Woodlawn Dance Academy’s 2024-25 Competition Team wrapped up a standout season with a strong showing at the Talent On Parade Dance Nationals in Branson, Missouri.

At the week-long nationals, 35 Woodlawn dancers performed 37 routines in solos, duos, small groups, large groups and productions across various dance styles. Most of their performances placed in the top 10 among studios from across the country.

The team also competed in four regional events this year, including the Groove Dance Competition in February, the KAR Dance Competition in March, the Rainbow Dance Competition in April, and the Talent On Parade Dance Competition in April and May.

Christy Zepezauer, one of the team’s directors and executive director of Woodlawn Arts Academy, praised the team’s spirit and camaraderie.

“What I loved the most was the genuine smiles, tears, hugs, words of encouragement and thanks, friendships, and memories made all through a love of dance and feeling of belonging,” Zepezauer said. “I’m so very proud of our WDA family.”

The team earned numerous awards throughout the season, including judges’ awards, first overall awards, the Category Cup and the Spirit Award.

The competition teams, for dancers ages 6 to 18, were directed by Zepezauer along with Erika Candella, Julia Cooper, Faith Engelkens, Ohnaka Garcia, Amy Hook, Taylor Masters, Becky Rich, Marisa Salmon and Rhiannon Serrurier.

Auditions for the 2025-26 team were held in late July, with the new season beginning in August. Dancers audition each summer and are required to participate in rehearsals, competitions, conventions, and technique classes throughout the school year.

“We are so pleased with the growth and determination of our dancers throughout the year,” Zepezauer said. “We are so proud of their hard work and dedication, and are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.”

Woodlawn Dance Academy is a program of Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling, a partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties. The academy receives partial funding through a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

Registration for Woodlawn Arts Academy’s school-year programs is available online, by phone, or in person — although online registration is not available for dance, theater productions, private lessons, and some other programs. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

For more information or to pick up an application, visit the academy’s main office at 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, or its website at woodlawnartsacademy.com.