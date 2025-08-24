OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine offers breastfeeding support for new mothers

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is spotlighting its comprehensive lactation services, which support mothers both before and after childbirth. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is spotlighting its comprehensive lactation services, which support mothers both before and after childbirth.

The hospital’s team of certified experts offers personalized care to help families feel confident and supported throughout their breastfeeding journey.

“We prioritize the postpartum phase of a woman’s childbirth experience just as much as her pregnancy, which includes lactation support,” said Gwen Strum, lactation consultant at OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon. “Support shouldn’t stop once the baby is here. Whether a mom and baby are struggling, or a mama just wants reassurance that things are going OK, we provide close follow-up.”

That support has made a lasting impact on mothers like Clara Haas, who shared her experience:

“With the start of my lactation journey looking different than I had anticipated, anxiety began to overwhelm me. With the consistent and dedicated help of OSF’s lactation consultant, Gwen Strum, we quickly came up with a personalized solution for stressful feedings. Breastfeeding is not one size fits all. With the support of Gwen, I began to feel confident in how it needed to be tailored to best work for me and my baby. Looking back, I could not imagine my postpartum journey without Gwen’s commitment to making new moms feel equipped with all the knowledge and skills to do what is best for not only our babies, but ourselves. I never felt rushed, questioned, or judged. Rather, I left appointments feeling heard, encouraged, and determined.”

Lactation care begins during pregnancy with one-on-one prenatal consults led by International Board Certified Lactation Consultants, or IBCLCs. These visits allow expectant mothers to ask questions, learn breastfeeding basics and build confidence before delivery. Breastfeeding education classes, also taught by IBCLCs, offer more in-depth instruction for both moms and their support partners.

After delivery, mothers receive in-hospital lactation support and a structured follow-up plan. Within two to five days of discharge, a certified lactation counselor, or CLC, visits the mother at home. Additional support from an IBCLC is available if needed in the OSF Saint Katharine outpatient lactation clinic.

For more information or to schedule a lactation consult, contact OSF Saint Katharine’s Women’s Health Services at 815-285-5427 or the outpatient lactation clinic at 815-285-5834.