Forreston boys golf wins at Rock Falls invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Rock Falls invite: Dixon took second among six schools in the large school division with a 328 total, trailing only Rochelle (321). Rock Falls (379) took fifth and Sterling (420) was sixth.

Forreston won the small school division with a 325 total and Bureau Valley (338) was runner-up. Newman (351) was third and West Carroll was eighth.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 72 as the individual medalist. Rochelle’s Ian Metzger (75) was second, followed by Forreston’s Kaden Brown (77) and Dixon’s Max Kitzman (77). Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus and Rock Falls’ Lucas Porter each shot 79s to tie for fifth.

Girls golf

E-P wins Alleman/Rock Island invite: Erie-Prophetstown tallied a collective 350 to edge runner-up Moline (353) at the 10-team invite. E-P’s Isabella Johnston shot a 77 to take second to Pekin’s Leah Brown (76). Michelle Naftzger shot an 82 to take fourth and Baylie Snowden (92) was 14th for the Panthers.