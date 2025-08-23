United Way announces 2025 Day of Caring in Lee and Ogle counties

Volunteers helped complete service projects at 19 sites, including cleaning up along the Rock River in Dixon, during the 2024 Lee County United Way's Day of Caring. (Photo provided by Ashley Richter)

United Way of Lee County and United Way of Ogle County have announced the return of Day of Caring from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 13.

This annual half-day volunteer extravaganza will bring together friends, families, co-workers and neighbors to complete more than 20 service projects across Lee and Ogle counties.

From painting and cleaning up parks to assisting local nonprofits, volunteers will see firsthand the tangible improvements their efforts bring to neighborhoods, public spaces and community organizations.

“Day of Caring is a great way to get involved in the community and lend a hand to complete local service projects,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee and Ogle counties. “It is a great example of the collective power that we have when we unite as a community.”

Last year, 125 volunteers completed 20 service projects, and United Way is aiming to make this year’s event even bigger and more impactful. With the support of local businesses and community members, Day of Caring showcases what is possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

United Way of Lee and Ogle counties invite individuals, families, service groups and businesses to participate. Volunteers will be matched with projects in their community.

To sign up as a volunteer in Ogle County, visit uwogle.org. To sign up as a volunteer in Lee County, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org.