Sinnissippi Centers’ parenting support program gets national recognition

Sinnissippi Centers Inc. has earned national accreditation from Prevent Child Abuse America for its Healthy Families Illinois program, recognizing it as a provider of high-quality, evidence-based home-visiting services for pregnant families and families with young children.

The accreditation comes through Healthy Families America, PCA America’s signature program, which has been supporting expectant and new parents for almost 30 years. HFA partners with community organizations such as hospitals and pediatricians to connect with families, offering voluntary, in-home visits tailored to the unique needs of each family.

Melissa Merrick, president and CEO of PCA America, praised the accomplishment, highlighting that HFA sites use evidence-based practices to offer individualized support and connections to local services. She commended the Sinnissippi Centers staff for their leadership and dedication in achieving this “notable and highly regarded achievement.”

The accreditation is awarded only after a rigorous review process, which includes the evaluation of 12 critical elements rooted in decades of research. This in-depth assessment examines both the operations of the program and the quality of the support provided during home visits.

Kathleen Strader, national director of HFA, applauded Sinnissippi’s efforts, noting that its willingness to undergo such an intensive process reflects its commitment to ensuring that all families have access to quality support.

Sinnissippi’s HFI program has been serving families in Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for more than 25 years. Through free home-visiting services, education and peer support, the program works to strengthen early childhood development and family well-being.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing,” HFI program manager Nicole Bleuer said. “When someone becomes a parent, they are no longer navigating the world and building connections for just themselves. They are now responsible for shaping the growth, experiences and connections of a new person who is completely dependent on them to set a healthy foundation for their learning and relationships throughout life.”

HFI provides families with education on child development, health and nutrition, as well as emotional support and access to community resources. Families also can connect with one another through group activities.

“Our program exists to provide support, information and community for both those new to and those deep in this stage of life,” Bleuer said. “Infants and young children need responsive, nurturing relationships to thrive, and families need reminders that perfection is not the goal – connection is.”