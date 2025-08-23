Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Aug. 11-15, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Amanda M Stover to Seth Thomas Nissen and Lindsey Michelle Nissen, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-480-015, $40,000.

William Schulze to Glenn W Devries and Rebecca L Adamczyk, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-354-013, $16,000.

John A Reynolds and Lillie M Reynolds to Denise H Slowinski and Frank T Slowinski, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-255-007, $30,000.

Eric Noble to Ali Joukar, one parcel in Harmon Township: 10-13-15-436-026, $8,000.

Gene Jiang to Jennifer L Cotovsky and Gregory L Cotovsky, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-180-006, $3,000.

Michael S Todd and Vicki L Todd to Jln Properties Llc, 611 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $108,000.

William R Macholl and Michelle C Macholl to Sharon Ethel Parks, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-106-016, $15,000.

Debra A Good, Frank R Good, Kenneth R Wilson, and Robert Davison to Patricia Jeanne Bowser, 1737 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $180,000.

Robert Hernandez and Madeline Hernandez to Larry D Scott and Eloise Scott, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-178-004, $29,000.

Brian K Dempsey and Nancie J Dempsey to Raphael Parayao and Jaclyn Parayao, 766 Marine Drive, Dixon, $495,000.

Neraida Riordan, Xavier Riordan, Jeremy Riordan and Nicholas Michael Riordan to Katrina Haya H Albis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-303-003, $24,500.

Thomas Mclaughlin to Joseph Thomas Shafer and Patricia Ann Shafer, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-153-008 and 13-21-12-153-009, $70,000.

Jacob W Sharp, Sarah J Sharp and Sarah J Griffin to Fidencio Daniel Vargas, 211 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $150,000.

Laura C Enlow to Douglas R Smothers, 909 N. Brinton Brinton Ave., Dixon, $274,900.

Michael T Koch to Patrick J Carney and Susan E Carney, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-257-001, $360,000.

Floyd Smith and Sherry K Smith to Vanessa Little, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-06-410-004, $142,500.

Francis Robert Lahman, Katie Marie Mccoy and Katie Marie Lahman to Timothy J Mundy, 239 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $100,000.

Timothy M Johnson and Kathryn M Johnson to Douglas A Biller and Rhonda S Biller, 1723 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $269,500.

Warranty deed in trust

James O Joslin and Debra L Joslin to Victor H Juarez, 2956 Welland Road, Earlville, $507,269.

Quit claim deeds

Jose Fuentes to Jose A Fuentes, Andrea J Fuentes and Genesis I Fuentes, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-128-017, $0.

Carl Sarno and Kimberly Sarno to Carl Sarno, Alex V Sarno and Nicholas C Sarno, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-019, $0.

Ismael Luna to Ismael Luna and Juana Maria Luna, 586 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Mark A Worton to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Renelle Hicks to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Marylu Holmes to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Theresa Habberfield to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Jarik Aidin Hicks to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Michael T Carrington to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Carol J Ives to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Rachelle Hicks to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Tiffaney Vanous to Allen E Hicks and Christa Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Isaac Hicks to Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-02-400-014, $0.

Luann Varner and Mark Varner to Melanie Varner, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-406-003, $0.

Shawn Good to Samantha Good, 924 Grant Ave., Dixon, $0.

Eugene J Grennan to Grennan Farms Llc, Michael E Grennan and Gina M Grennan, three parcels in Nelson Township: 15-07-21-100-004, 15-07-21-100-005 and 15-07-21-300-004, $0.

Cynthia Urbanowicz and David Urbanowicz to David Urbanowicz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-252-015, $0.

Deeds in trust

Jennifer Kurek Echevarria and Hector Echevarria to Jennifer Kurek Echevarria, trustee, Hector Echevarria, trustee, and H And J Echevarria Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-328-009 and 19-22-07-328-010, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Allie Rosalez and Bailee Rosalez to Gwendolyn G Sword, 1102 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $140,000.

Lois Eileen Mills to Charles W Heath, 409 4th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,000.

Us Bank to William Eric Maloney, 209 9th Ave. North, Albany, $82,000.

Loni D Slothower to Vivienne J Pyle, 204 9th Ave., Sterling, $7,000.

M5 Industries Llc Kyia Series to Joseph Juarez, 1810 Lindy Ave., Rock Falls, $45,000.

Drew T Heberer to Melissa L Flint, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $102,000.

Penni L Seidel to Jazmine L Brito, 1400 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Norma L Porter to Sally M Knapp, 1005 Ave., D, Rock Falls, $175,000.

James A Peska and Rosanne Peska to Thomas J Tegeler and Joyce M Tegeler, 20545 Cattail Road, Fulton, $250,000.

Taydreana Durden to Nenev Audisho, 1202 Ave. K, Sterling, $50,000.

Deborah L Arneson, formerly known as Deborah L Hughes, to Jeffrey Ricks, 1818 3rd Ave., Sterling, $169,000.

David K Cooper and Georgia L Cooper to Doug S Cooper, 2079 Banks Road, Erie, $0.

Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley to Donald R Prestley and Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley, 8230 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $0.

David A Dykstra and Keli Dykstra to Nw Properties & Apartments Llc, 201 Cedar St., Morrison, $38,500.

Larry W Cooper and Carol S Cooper to Tammy Nietz Crawshaw and Kevin M Crawshaw, 505 13th Ave., Fulton, $42,000.

Sharon I Boyles to Evan M Sipes and Kayla R Sipes, 500 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $260,000.

Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 810 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

April D Rick to James Nowers and Alizabeth Nowers, 611 8th Ave., Erie, $35,000.

Quit claim deeds

Steven R Rosengren Estate, Marian K Rosengren, Brandon M Rosengren and Tyson M Rosengren to Donald Joseph Rosengren and Patricia A Rosengren, two parcels in Hume Township, 16-24-200-006 and 16-24-200-007, $0.

Robert A Storm Sr to Jessica Barrios, 509 W. 8th St., Sterling, $25,000.

Stephen C Jewell, Christopher W Dawson, Sonya R Taylor and Phyllis A Jewell Estate to Christopher W Dawson, one parcel in Tampico Township: 22-14-303-014, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rosemary A Huisingh, trustee, and Dean L Huisingh Trust to Huisingh Family Foundation, one parcel in Garden Plain Township: 07-03-351-004, $0.

Betty L Mcdonnell Trust to City of Morrison, 402 Markland Drive, Morrison, $300.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Jane Cress Jabour Edgar, trustee, and Jane Cress Jabour Edgar Lv Tr to Joshua G Kastner, one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-13-152-002, $56,000.

Thomas Grimes Sr, deceased by heirs, and Janet M Grimes, deceased by heirs, to Juan Reteria, 207 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $155,000.

Timothy Dial to Ashley Jean Nicole Dial, 12 W. 1st St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Erik A Boehmke to Julane Sullivan, 410 S. 7th St., Oregon, $287,000.

Ritchie-Westcot Partnership to Tiliaer Timber And Farmland Llc and Tiliaer Timber & Farmland Llc, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-400-002, $1,696,464.

Steven P Huber and Rhonda D Huber to James Smith Jr and Leesa Smith, 3894 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $346,500.

John T Geeves and Peggy L Geeves to Nathan Geeves, Alex Geeves, Andrea Mcconnell and Heather Wright, 5100 E. Hamlet Circle, Byron, $0.

Nancy Jordan and Nancy S Jordan to Cheryl A Wash, trustee, William J Wash, trustee, and Cheryl A Wash Tr, 118 Crabapple Court, Dixon,$70,000.

Nancy S Jordan to Mario Laplaca and Joshua Kassing, 109 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $22,500.

David J Myers and Barry J Myers to Barry Myers and Danika Myers, 308 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $43,000.

Matthew Reynolds and Gecille Reynolds to Clarke Larsen, 120 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $304,900.

Shirley A Farwell to James Andrew Moe and Tanya Denise Moe, 8033 S. Pine St., Dixon, $185,000.

Wanda Opperman to Frank Smith and Tinna Smith, 6754 E. IL Rte 64, Chana, $344,000.

Mark A Rosko and Aimee Rosko to Lukas Karuza and Loretta Karuza, 388 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $299,000.

Randy C Opsahl to Nicole Molnar, one parcel in Rockvale Township, 09-11-176-010 and 408 E. North Park Drive, Byron, $25,000.

Nathan E Fahs to Maddison T O’rorke, 3006 E. Holcomb Rd, Oregon, $183,000.

Robert D Dewolfe to Suzanne M Sharer, David W Sharer and Stephen C Sharer, 107 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $170,000.

Robin L Mennenga to Collective Home Services Inc, 6995 S. IL Rte 26, Polo, $215,000.

Allan J Knapp, Leanne Adams-Knapp and Leann Adams Knapp, to Bryan Mora and Jordan Myatt, 1050 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $270,000.

Dean R Heinze and Patricia Heinze to Eric Nesemeier, 612 S. 1st Ave., Forreston, $133,000.

Randall A Roberts to Katie Barrett and Mark Milligan, 238 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $225,000.

Timothy Lee Ellis, Gary Michael Ellis and Jeffrey Alan Ellis to Alex Stewart, 522 S. 3rd St., Rochelle, $207,000.

Quit claim deeds

Penni S Welte to Jeffrey S Welte, 7957 E. Mcgregor Rd, Byron, $0.

D Eugune Batty, deceased by heirs, to Bruce E Batty and Wendy S Batty, 6009 N. Blackwood Rd, Davis Junction, $0.

John W Beltz and Rebecca B Beltz to John W Beltz, 210 E. Rockvale Drive, Byron, $0.

Allen M Mathewson and Rita K Mathewson to Allen M Mathewson, 135 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $0.

James D Felts to estate of Renee Felts, 423 Creekside Drive, Byron, $0.

Jeffrey R. Cates to Soren B Cates and Eric B Cates, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-02-177-009, $09.

Aaron Kingham to Aaron Kingham and Teesha S Kingham, 503 S. Central St., Woosung, and one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-11-402-011, $0.

Richard D Mennenga to Robin L Mennenga, 6995 S IL Rte 26, Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Marilyn K Nelson, trustee, Marcia Sue Flessner, trustee, Marlys A Carpenter, trustee, Edward A Schnulle Tr and Marian Schnulle Tr to Marlys A Carpenter and Robert D Carpenter, one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-36-200-004, $0.

David E Babics, trustee, Carla M Babics, trustee, and Babics Joint Tr to Taylor N Carlson, 405 St. Francis Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Patrick C O’brien, trustee, Doreen O’brien, trustee, and Patrick C & Doreen O’brien Irrev Tr to Properties Ramos Llc, 130 E. 5th St., Byron, $230,000.

Central Bank Il, trustee, First National Bank And Trust Company Of Rochelle, trustee, Central Bank Il Tr76027, and First National Bank And Trust Company Of Rochelle Tr76027 to Tiliaer Timber And Farmland Llc and Tiliaer Timber & Farmland Llc, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-400-003, $563,882.

Joseph Jacobs, trustee, and John E Jacobs to Laura Dewey, John M Jacobs, Barbara A Rude and Joseph Paul Jacobs, one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-12-200-002 and one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-100-007, $0.

Donald E Scheffler, trustee, and Donald E Scheffler Tr to Nathan E Merrill and Stacey L Merrill, 5215 Mount Morris Road, Mt.Morris, $818,580.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee and Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr1090742 to David G Ludwig and Linda J Ludwig, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-32-300-018, $0.

Trustees deed in trust

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to Richard H Wenzel, trustee, and Richard H Wenzel Tr, 189 W. Water Rd, Leaf River, $749,813.

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to David Justin Myers and Gail Elizabeth Myers, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-19-200-001, $993,250.

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to Diane K Hemmersbach, Michael J Hemmersbach and Kenneth D Lingbeck, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-08-200-001, $1,476,115.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office