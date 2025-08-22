Whiteside County man sent to federal prison for 8 years for distributing meth

A Whiteside County man has been sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Thomas Dugger, 55, of Rock Falls, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. Dugger admitted in a plea agreement that in July 2021 he sold 55.7 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston imposed a 100-month prison sentence during a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Shane R. Catone, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Ladd.