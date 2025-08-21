Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley volleyball ranked 11th in preseason poll

Skyhawks open play Friday and Saturday

Sauk Valley’s Jess Johns makes a pass against Highland Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Sauk Valley’s Jess Johns makes a pass against Highland last season. The Skyhawks are ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Drake Lansman

The Sauk Valley Community College women’s volleyball team is ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll ahead of Friday’s first matches.

The Skyhawks went 31-8 last season and 10-0 in the Arrowhead Conference, climbing to No. 8 in the final poll. Coach Jay Howell’s team returns eight players from last year’s team.

SVCC opens play this weekend in Rockford with two matches on Friday and two on Saturday. Their home opener is Sept. 3 against Black Hawk.

Back for the Skyhawks are sophomores Denali Stonitsch (S; Rock Falls), ReAnna Brant (MH; Mendota), Reese Burgwald (DS; Ottawa), Jess Johns (OH; Newman), Carli Kobbeman (DS; Rock Falls), Claire Reymer (MH; Erie), Maggie Richetta (MH; Putnam County) and Kenna Wubbena (OH; Oregon).

Incoming players include Elizabeth Lombardo (DS; Rock Falls), Miraya Pessman (S; Fulton), Madison Shaffer (DS; Oregon), Madyson Tichler (MH; Dixon) and Kailee Williams (OH, Geneseo),

DixonSterlingRock FallsSauk Valley MediaSauk Valley Front Headlines
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.