Sauk Valley volleyball ranked 11th in preseason poll

Sauk Valley’s Jess Johns makes a pass against Highland last season. The Skyhawks are ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sauk Valley Community College women’s volleyball team is ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll ahead of Friday’s first matches.

The Skyhawks went 31-8 last season and 10-0 in the Arrowhead Conference, climbing to No. 8 in the final poll. Coach Jay Howell’s team returns eight players from last year’s team.

SVCC opens play this weekend in Rockford with two matches on Friday and two on Saturday. Their home opener is Sept. 3 against Black Hawk.

Back for the Skyhawks are sophomores Denali Stonitsch (S; Rock Falls), ReAnna Brant (MH; Mendota), Reese Burgwald (DS; Ottawa), Jess Johns (OH; Newman), Carli Kobbeman (DS; Rock Falls), Claire Reymer (MH; Erie), Maggie Richetta (MH; Putnam County) and Kenna Wubbena (OH; Oregon).

Incoming players include Elizabeth Lombardo (DS; Rock Falls), Miraya Pessman (S; Fulton), Madison Shaffer (DS; Oregon), Madyson Tichler (MH; Dixon) and Kailee Williams (OH, Geneseo),