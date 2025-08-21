Man held on charges of running away from Ogle County deputies while carrying loaded, stolen handgun

A Rockford man accused of running from police through Byron while carrying a loaded gun will remain in jail as his case proceeds through the court system.

Alexander Kurtz, 19, was remanded to the Ogle County Jail Wednesday after Ogle County Associate Judge Anthony Peska denied Kurtz’s request to be released pending his next court date, Aug. 27.

Kurtz is charged with the felony offenses of unlawful use of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and illegal possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owner Identification Card (FOID).

All the charges stem from a traffic stop in Byron.

Kurtz was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 19, by Ogle County sheriff’s deputies when the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped near the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and South Fox Run Lane in Byron.

Court documents say Kurtz ran away from a deputy after being told to stop while carrying an AREX Delta X 9mm handgun “with knowledge it had been stolen and without being entitled to possess the firearm”.

During Kurtz’s detention hearing Wednesday afternoon, Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said Kurtz ignored commands to halt and ran through a residential area in Byron with the gun that was loaded with 17 rounds, but had no bullet in the chamber.

“He had a loaded handgun out in the public, running from police. He had to be tased to be stopped,” Huntley said.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow asked Peska to release Kurtz since he had no criminal history, was employed, and could stay with family as his case proceeds through the court system.

“The weapon was not brandished,” argued Morrow. “The allegations are that it was in his possession. There are conditions the court could set for his release. He has no criminal history at all.”

Huntley disagreed.

“There are no set of conditions that would be sufficient to protect residents,” she said. “He was running around Byron with a loaded gun...in a residential area.”

Peska agreed, noting that Kurtz failed to comply with the deputy’s directions while carrying a loaded, stolen gun.

“These are concerning actions.” Peska said. He set Kurtz’s preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. Aug. 27.

During detention hearings, a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as the case proceeds through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely will not appear again for scheduled court cases.

The driver of the vehicle Kurtz was riding in, Skylar J Risner, 20, of Rockford, was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was released on a notice to appear.

Another passenger, Jordan Jarvis, 20 of Sterling, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis as a passenger. He was released with a notice to appear.