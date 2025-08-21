Dixon’s Reese Dambman earns medalist against Sterling: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Dixon 175, Sterling 199: Max Kitzman earned medalist for Dixon with a 40 at Timber Creek.

Erie-Prophetstown 176, Rock Falls 187: Gavin Vandyke earned medalist for E-P with a 37. Rock Falls’ Alex Johnson and Lucas Porter each shot a 44 to tie for second.

Forreston 166, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 180: Forreston’s Kaden Brown earned medalist with a 38 in the dual win. Kendall Erdmann and Daylen Rahn each shot a 42 for the Cardinals.

Dakota 169, West Carroll 225, Polo 231: Dakota’s Koehn Lawler (39) earned medalist and Brayden Larson (40) was runner-up. West Carroll’s Thomas Krontz and Max Knuth each shot 50s at Silver Ridge. Aidan Messer led Polo with a 53.

Byron 170, Oregon 181: Byron’s Landon Smith and Brady Scheck each shot a 40 to earn medalist at Prairie View. Oregon’s Jackson Messenger was runner-up with a 40.

Girls golf

Dixon 197, Sterling 208: Dixon’s Reese Dambman earned medalist at Timber Creek with a 42 while Rachel Drew was runner-up with a 47. Emily Schwingle led Sterling with a 48.

E-P 202, Rock Island 232: E-P’s Isabella Johnston shot a 43 to earn medalist while Michelle Naftzger (46) was runner-up. Morrison individual Sarah Wetzell shot a 49 to take third.

West Carroll at Polo: Polo’s Elsa Monaco and Grace Monaco tied for medalist with a 58 at Silver Ridge. Riley Runions led West Carroll with a 59. Team scores were not kept as neither team has a full squad.

Byron 195, Oregon 225: Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt tied Bryon’s Alayna Brandt for medalist with a 41 at Prairie View.