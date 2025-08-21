Dixon becomes Illinois’ 41st Purple Heart City

Veterans Park Commission Chairman Mike Mills expresses his thanks Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, as Dixon is now officially a Purple Heart-designated city. (Alex T. Paschal)

The city of Dixon on Monday became the 41st Purple Heart City in Illinois.

“We gather here tonight to celebrate a significant milestone for our community. With immense pride, we announced that we are now a national Purple Heart City,” Veterans Park Commission Chairman Mike Mills said at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The designation, from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, is given to cities, counties and other entities that show a commitment to honoring and supporting Purple Heart recipients.

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes read the proclamation at the meeting and noted the city’s commitment to honoring veterans through Veterans Memorial Park and VFW Post 540.

Members of the Veterans Park Commission attend the Dixon City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, after Mayor Glen Hughes officially proclaims Dixon as a Purple Heart City. The designation honors Purple Heart recipients who have served and sacrificed. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mayor Hughes and all the City Council members for their unwavering support in achieving this designation,” Mills said. “The Purple Heart Medal symbolizes sacrifice. It serves as a reminder that freedom comes at a price, one that has been paid with courage, devotion and often profound personal loss to every Purple Heart recipient; your service, your strength, your sacrifice, are etched not only in the history of our nation, but now into the very identity of our city.”

Dixon has also been designated as a POW/MIA city by the Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri. Hughes read that proclamation at the March 3 council meeting.