Mt. Morris Jamboree concert features All Star Superband on Aug. 27

The Mt. Morris Jamboree has announced the debut of the All Star Superband at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27.

After having to cancel their originally scheduled July 11 show because of severe weather, organizers were able to find another suitable date for them to play this summer.

Hailing from Milwaukee, the All-Star Superband is an 18-piece rehearsal big band that’s been performing every week since the year 2000. The band has been featured in concerts alongside Mindi Abair, Bobby Caldwell, Sal Lozano, and Doc Severinsen.

The Superband is known for performing a wide variety of big band jazz. Music from the classics from Count Basie, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to the screamers like Maynard Ferguson and Buddy Rich; the avant-guard like Don Ellis and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra to modern-day bands such as Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra is performed regularly. Notable big band arrangers featured include Neal Hefti, Sammy Nestico, Bill Holman, Michael Abene, and Wisconsin’s own Frank Mantooth.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Center will likely be serving fresh popcorn uptown, too. Drinks will be available from a charitable organization.

The Campus will be extra festive with four new straw sculptures and many more favorites from years past adorning the grounds after the 10th annual Encore U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition completed on Aug. 23. Their art gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the campus, as well.

Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast. The Campus is 2 blocks south of state Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.