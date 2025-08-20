Dixon’s Max Kitzman earns medalist: Tuesday’s Sauk valley roundup

Boys golf

Alleman 191, Sterling 211: Sterling’s Eli Penne shot a 48 as runner-up to open the season. Alleman freshman Cullen Heckenkamp was medalist with a 45. Grant Hartman fired a 50 for Sterling.

Dixon second in triangular: Rochelle led the way with a 164, followed by Dixon (169) and Freeport (176) at Park Hills. Dixon’s Max Kitzman (35) was medalist while Brody Nicklaus (40) was third.

Forreston 161, Byron 177: Forreston’s Kaden Brown shot a 36 to earn medalist at Prairie View. Darin Greenfield (39) was also runner-up for the Cardinals.

West Carroll third at triangular: The Thunder tallied a 232 behind River Ridge/Scales Mound (178) and Stockton (184). Sam Rife shot a 36 to earn medalist for RR/SM and Stockton’s Blake Zink (42) was runner-up. Max Knuth led West Carroll with a 45.

Girls golf

Sterling 203, Sycamore 221: Sterling’s Emily Schwingle was medalist with a 45 and Toni Martinez was runner-up with a 46 in the dual win.