‘Rooftop Pastor’ is guest speaker at Ogle County Republicans’ fundraising dinner

Pastor Corey Brooks recently announced on national TV that he will be walking “across America” to support at-risk kids and revive the American Dream.

Shortly before he embarks on his epic journey, he will be the keynote speaker at the Ogle County Republican Party’s annual Lowden Day Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 21, at The River’s Edge Experience in Oregon.

“We are so honored to be able to have a speaker of Pastor Corey B. Brooks’ caliber come to Ogle County,” said Mike Koolidge, chairman of the Ogle County GOP. “What he’s been able to do for his community and for so many underprivileged young people make him a national hero. We can’t wait to welcome him here.”

The Lowden Day Dinner will also feature two conservative comedians, Jayson Cross of Chicago, and Lisa Janes, who hails from Dixon. Janes has a personal connection to the namesake of the Lowden Day Dinner, as she is the granddaughter of Governor Frank O. Lowden’s personal driver, William Fritz.

“Also, I just came back from Republican Day at the State Fair in Springfield, and we’ve confirmed that there will be a number of candidates for statewide office in attendance Thursday night, Koolidge added. ”So if you’d like to meet your next Illinois governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, or comptroller, there’s a good chance you will get to at our event! We’re trying to make these political events more fun and entertaining for our attendees, and we endeavor to make that happen on the 21st.”

Brooks is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny). Widely known as the “Rooftop Pastor,” he first spent 94 days living on a rooftop in the dead of winter to draw national attention to gun violence and poverty on Chicago’s South Side.

A decade later, he returned to the rooftop for a 343-day vigil, when he raised over $20 million and garnered more than 20,000 new partners in the mission to transform lives and rebuild the community. A portion of the proceeds from the Lowden Day Dinner will go to support Project H.O.O.D.

A silent auction will be held during the event, with biddings held for several items that will appeal to patriotic pride in the United States.

Event tickets are available for $85 per person from any Republican Precinct Committeeman, as well as online at www.oglecountygop.org. There are also tickets available to attend a special pre-event V.I.P. reception for Pastor Brooks for an additional $100 per person.