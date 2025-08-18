Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets get the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ at Jamboree

Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets got the crowd movin’ to rock and roll hits from the 1950s and 1960s at the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
The 2-hour free concerts are held on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris.
Remaining Jamboree schedule
Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute
Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock ’n’ roll
Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute
All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell.
