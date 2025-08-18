Sauk Valley

Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets get the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ at Jamboree

Free concerts held in downtown Mt. Morris

People move to the music of Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets during the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

By Earleen Hinton - Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets got the crowd movin’ to rock and roll hits from the 1950s and 1960s at the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The 2-hour free concerts are held on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris.

Remaining Jamboree schedule

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock ’n’ roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute

All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell.

George and Nancy Poe of Mt. Morris dance to the rock and roll song "Gloria" by Van Morrison as it is performed by Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets during the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

George and Nancy Poe of Mt. Morris dance to the rock and roll song "Gloria" by Van Morrison as it is performed by Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets during the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

