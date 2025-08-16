Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Aug. 4-8, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Garrett Gamalski and Alexis Camalski to Jesus M Orozco, 911.41 Melugins Grove Road, Compton, $450,000.

Lorali Heintzelman and Dan Heintzelman to Kara Jones and Lee Jones, 1195 Atkinson Road, Harmon, $323,100.

Peter Pratt to Carroll Freeman and Katherine Freeman, 1062 Peter Drive, Dixon, $50,000.

Robert J Olson and Wendy A Olson to Tyler A Kennedy, 08-20-06-400-006, 08-20-06-400-007 and 09-19-01-400-002, $0.

Kenneth J Arnold, trustee, Kenneth J Arnold Revocable Living Trust, Jandy R Arnold, trustee, and Jandy R Arnold Revocable Living Trust to Alejandro R Rivera and Morgan L Rivera, 61 Carriage Hill Drive, Sterling, $451,108.

Brooke Kennedy and Kellen Kennedy to Elaine Denise Kemper, 401 Fieldstone Lane, Dixon, $259,000.

Quit claim deeds

Conner Sherwood to Conner Sherwood and Jeffrey W Sherwood, 211 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $0.

Cesar Chaidez to Madeline Irizarry, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-280-023, $9,000.

Debra Ann Schaeffer and Mark Allen Schaeffer Sr to Debra Ann Schaeffer and Mark Allen Schaeffer Sr, 214 Madison Ave., Dixon, $0.

Lambert J Leonard and Karen M Leonard to Lambert J Leonard and Karen M Leonard, 3172 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Pamela Ramirez to Pamela S Ramirez, trustee, and Pamela S Ramirez Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-284-003 and 13-21-11-284-004, $0.

Marie Flores, Dominic Flores, Delaina Fontanez and Delfin Flores to Delaina Fontanez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-477-020, $0.

Michael A Therriault and Carolyn J Therriault to Jennifer L Cooter and Scott P Cooter, two parcels in Amboy Township: 02-15-14-354-008 and 02-15-14-354-014, $35,500.

Richard Mendoza to Milo Ulrich, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-152-045, $0.

Trustees deeds

Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, William J Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust, William J Dempsey and Regina Dempsey Descendants Trust to Joseph Dunphy and Brandi Dunphy, 864 Sterling Road, Amboy, $0.

Julia L Powers and Everett W Kraft Trust to Adam Courtney, 2056 Peek Home Road, Dixon, $223,000.

Deeds in trust

Dennis J Dempsey to Dennis J Dempsey, trustee, and Djd-Walker Road Trust, 459 Walker Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Nevin J Kropf to Sauk Valley Rentals Llc, 212 Douglas St., Prophetstown, $8,500.

Shannon W Schave to Noah A Schave, two parcels in Clyde Township: 03-01-200-003 and 03-02-200-005; and one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-06-100-001, $125,000.

Ryan D Schave to Noah A Schave, 18809 Clark Road, Chadwick, $200,000.

Terry J Cook and Dale Ann Cook to Marda F Cook, one parcel on West First Street, Lyndon: 15-16-484-004, $0.

Tammi L Morthland and Norma Jean Reed to Peggy S Deets, 15459 Henry Road, Unit A, Morrison, $225,000.

Angela Ann Beighle to Emily Thompson, 209 S. Benton St., Tampico, $75,000.

City of Prophetstown to Best Holding Llc, one parcel in Grove Street in Prophetstown: 21-05-126-001, $10,000.

Tristan W Rosalez to State Of Illinois DOT, 606 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Paul W Gould Sr and Susan G Gould to State Of Illinois DOT, 402 9th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Michael Hintermeister and Carrie Hintermeister to Riley W Mcdaniel, 7564 Grennan Road, Fenton, $165,000.

Top Tier Rentals Llc to Raymond D Britt, 411 W. Park St., Morrison, $42,000.

Debra Rodriguez to Michael J Bushaw to 702 14th Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Richard R Welch to Shane Wangelin and Carrie Wangelin, 1402 Bennett Drive, Rock Falls, $70,000.

Alejandro R Rivera and Morgan L Rivera to Marcus Klavenga and Shannon M Klavenga, 1002 E. 19th St., Sterling, $289,500.

Jonathan Laclair and Mary Laclair to Keri Maas and Allison Maas, 12892 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $280,000.

Richard A Brauer and Jennie I Brauer to Felisha Centell Ragnarson and Troy Ryan Ragnarson, 606 Broadway, Sterling, $110,500.

Maureen Obrien to Justin Vandellen and Mariah D Vandellen, 1228 2nd Ave., Fulton, $263,000.

Kathie A Eizenga to Valerie Acosta and Mark Turner, 117 W. Main St., Morrison, $52,000.

Ruby Thornton, Lee Stuart, Glenn Stuart, Theresa Wilhelm, Dwayne Stuart and Jennifer Griser to Debbie Cossman, 4810 Holly Road, Fulton, $35,000.

Robert E Nelson to Andrew Schroeder and Cecilia Schroeder, 604 Oakland Ave., Morrison, $55,000.

Cross Trail Church to Angel Mendoza, 1119 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $97,500.

Roberta Witmer and Daniel Witmer to City of Sterling, two parcels on West Fourth Street, Sterling: 11-20-352-006 and 11-20-352-007, $150,000.

Illinois Rock Tech Inc to city of Sterling, one parcel on West Fourth Street, Sterling: 11-20-351-004, $150,000.

Valley Bio Consulting Inc to City of Sterling, two parcels in Sterling Township: 11-20-351-009 and 11-20-352-018, $150,000.

Mark Sisson Properties Llc Series 4 to Darlys J Heiderscheit and Jeremy Heiderscheit, 2813 6th Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Frank E Lilly to Logan Scott and Riley Kramer, 1028 10th Ave., Fulton, $93,000.

John F Lynch Trust and Margaret A Lynch Trust to Christopher Fry and Kayla Saville, 2206 11th Ave., Sterling, $230,000.

Daniella M Chino to Dapne I Gonzalez and Lysandr X Cavazos, 1229 W. 6th St., Sterling, $86,520.

Darlys J Heiderscheit, formerly known as Darlys J Wrage, and Jeremy Heiderscheit to Nicholas P Daniel, 502 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $247,000.

Quit claim deeds

Samuel T Ramirez and Kim L Ramirez to Samuel T Ramirez and Kim L Ramirez, 504 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Daroll French to Amber M French, 31948 Cooper Road, Deer Grove, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gerald L Brown, trust, and Karen A Brown, trust, to City Of Morrison, 14236 Lister Road, Morrison, $15,000.

Teresa Rodriguez, trustee, and Chavez Family Trust to Daniel Garcia Marquez, 311 W. 6th St., Sterling, $92,500.

Sarah J Hummer, trustee, Kenneth C Brainerd, trustee, Esther Jane Brainerd Living Trust to Debbi J Orlowski, 713 W. Park St., Morrison, $269,900.

Farmers National Bank, trustee, Bernard Vos Trust, Dorothy M Vos Trust, and Robert B Vos Trust to Ronnie L Williams and Jeannie Williams, 303 Scenic St., Morrison, $209,000.

Deeds

Scott Porter and Terri Porter to Terri Porter Trust and Scott Porter Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-06-477-002, $0.

Mark A Rodriguez and Rebecca A Rodriguez to Mark A Rodriguez, trustee, Rebecca A Roriguez, trustee, and Rodriguez Family Trust, 4302 Hillcrest Lane, Sterling, $0.

Julie Milles to Julie Milles Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-30-100-002, $0.

Keith O Conklen Jr and Stacy K Conklen to Keith O Conklen Jr Trust and Stacy K Conklen Trust, one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-35-200-006; and seven parcels in Hopkins Township: 10-02-127-003; 10-02-176-001, 10-02-276-003, 10-02-300-004, 10-02-400-003, 10-02-400-004 and 10-08-300-005, $0.

Thomas F Hook and Nancy K Hook to Thomas F Hook, trustee, Nancy K Hook, trustee, and Hook Family Trust, 9770 Kruger Road, Morrison, $0.

Shane Brown and Michelle Brown to Shane B Brown Trust and Michelle L Brown Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-09-328-008, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Doris M Rosenbalm, Deceased By Heirs, to Danna L Roberts, Dennis L Rosenbalm and Dawn L Rosenbalm, 804 Rhoads Place, Oregon, $0.

Joyce Z Mcphillips to Ethan Grebener, 610 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $180,000.

Curt Biarnesen and Donna Biarnesen to Benjamin J Schwartz and Shanda M Schwartz, 5775 S. Indian Trail, Forreston, $399,900.

Joseph M Smith to Amanda Clark and Steven K Clark, 705 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $142,000.

William K Nesemeier to James Revelle and Penny Revelle, 321 W. Cartwright Lane, Oregon, $245,000.

Carol A Robeson, Deceased By Heirs, to David M Burright and Kathy M Burright, 366 W. Cartwright Lane, Oregon, $327,000.

Richard Haan Jr. to Oregon Fire Protection District, 204 W. Washington St., Oregon, $65,000.

Hre Builders LLC to David W Gierut, 5894 S. Woodlawn Road, Rochelle, $188,500.

Ophelia M Mayberry to Brandt A Fritz and Jessica J Fritz, 5926 N. Meridian Road, Stillman Valley, $305,500.

Andrew John Bunton and Erin Sue Bunton to Joel Sterkes, 270 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $222,000.

Austin L Kress and Jennifer K Kress to Arthur Joseph Ledoux, 347 Misty Meadow Lane, Davis Junction, $286,500.

Jon W Murray and Carol D Murray to Mary Hoban, 107 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $65,000.

ATCF II Illinois LLC to Humpal Realtors Inc., 128 S. Eighth St., Rochelle, $60,000.

Garrett G Liebing and Taylor L Liebing to Mariah Cover and Brandy Ibarra, 313 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $212,000.

Larry D Miller and Pamela D Chesser to Jerry Smith Jr., 2820 Brookes Isle, Oregon, $129,900.

Jeffrey C Johnson, Brandi N Johnson, Harry P Charnock and Roxanne M Charnock to Jackson Terminal Services LLC, four parcels in Flagg Township: 24-36-352-009, 24-36-352-010, 24-36-376-007 and 24-36-376-011, $230,000.

Quit claim deeds

David C Speed and Barbara J Speed to David C Speed, Barbara J Speed and Benjamin E Speed, two parcels in White Rock Township: 18-27-134-002 and 18-27-134-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

Martin T Krpan, trustee, Mary Ann Krpan, trustee, and Maria Krpan Tr102 to Tiliaer Timber & Farmland LLC, four parcels in Lynnville Township: 19-13-200-003, 19-13-200-004, 19-13-400-003 and 19-13-400-004, $3,530,048.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, Kelly M Russell, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92590 to Veline Family Farm LLC, three parcels in Marion Township: 05-11-400-002, 05-14-200-001 and 05-23-200-010, $0.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, M Kelly M Russell, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92690 to Kristine A Cornford, Alan J Cornford, Tyler L Cornford and Miranda R Morrisett, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-24-300-005, $0.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, Kelly M Russley, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92790 and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92890 to Bradley S Arnold, trustee, Arnold Tr2019, Jillian N Jackson, Kristine A Cornford, Ryan E Bratt, Erin R Sodergren, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, and Gavin S Arnold, three parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010 and 12-24-200-012, $0.

Jeffrey W Meiners, trustee, Steven J Meiners, trustee, and Michael H Meiners, trustee, to Keith Edward Cowell and Lisa Cowell, 7104 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $377,000.

Deeds in trust

Robert D Whetsel Jr. and Julie R Whetsel to Robert D Whetsel Jr., trustee, Julie R Whetsel, trustee, and Robert & Julie Whetsel Family Tr, 212 W. Merchant St., Byron, $0.

Constant L Brisart Jr. and Clarice L Brisart to Clarice L Brisart, trustee, and Clarice L Brisart Rev Tr, 9344 N. Oakleaf Court, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office