Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sam Kersey, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 14 featured Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sam Kersey reviewing previous chamber happenings, including the multi-chamber “Business After Hours” event at Sauk Valley Community College.

Other topics discussed: a preview of upcoming events, including a free technical seminar on “How To Grow Your Business” on Aug. 19, and the Sauk Valley Leadership program on Sept. 10.

