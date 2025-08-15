Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sam Kersey, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce

Evergreen rocks the park Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Rock Falls with their brand of 90s, country and alternative music for Rock Falls Tourism’s Fourth of July celebration. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 14 featured Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sam Kersey reviewing previous chamber happenings, including the multi-chamber “Business After Hours” event at Sauk Valley Community College.

Other topics discussed: a preview of upcoming events, including a free technical seminar on “How To Grow Your Business” on Aug. 19, and the Sauk Valley Leadership program on Sept. 10.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.