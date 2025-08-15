Lucas Porter earns medalist for Rock Falls: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Rock Falls 181, Newman 185: Rock Falls opened the season with a win as Lucas Porter earned medalist with a 39 at Emerald Hills. RF’s Carter Hunter was runner-up with a 42. Finley Schmidt led Newman with a 44 and Liam Nicklaus shot a 45.

Oregon 173, Hinckley Big Rock 232: Jackson Messenger earned medalist with a 40 for the Hawks at Silver Ridge to open the season. Nole Campos and Tucker O’Brien tied for second with round of 43.

Amboy 204, West Carroll 223: The Clippers opened the season with a win at Shady Oaks as Weston Wittenauer earned medalist with a 43. WC’s Thomas Krontz was runner-up with a 48 .

Girls golf

Orion 187, Rockridge 213, Newman 241: Newman’s Reagan Hammes led the team with a 55 to open the season at Rockridge. Orion had three golfers lead the way with rounds of 45.

Oregon 210, Hinckley Big Rock 280: Sarah Eckardt earned medalist for Oregon with a 44 and Aniyah Sarver was runner-up with a 45 at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon.