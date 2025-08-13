Whiteside County sheriff: Keep kids safe as school year begins

As students across Whiteside County head back to school, I want to remind drivers, parents and the community to take extra precautions to keep children safe.

Our children are our most precious resource, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to help them get to and from school safely. That means slowing down; staying alert; and watching for children at bus stops, in crosswalks and around schools.

For drivers:

Slow down and obey posted school-zone speed limits.

Stop for school buses when red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended – this is the law.

Watch for children walking or biking to school, especially in neighborhoods and near schools.

For parents and students:

Use crosswalks and obey crossing guards.

If riding a bike, always wear a helmet and follow traffic rules.

Remind children never to walk behind a bus and to wait for the driver’s signal before crossing the street.

The sheriff’s office will have an increased presence in school zones during the first weeks of school to help ensure safety.

As a community, we can make sure the school year starts off right by putting safety first. Please take the extra time to protect our kids.

John F. Booker is the sheriff of Whiteside County.