Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lee County Extension’s Katie Baker

Lee County 4-H members display their cattle during one of the shows at the Amboy fairgrounds late last month. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 12 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Katie Baker. She reviewed activities held at the 2025 Lee County Fair and 4-H Show in July, including a successful Federation Donation Drive for local food pantries.

The discussion also included foundation scholarship winners and representation from Lee County at the Illinois State Fair plus the start of the 2025-26 4-H year, coinciding with the start of fall school classes, with opportunities to join 4-H and a new SPIN Club starting in October.

