Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones to perform in Mt. Morris on Aug. 23

Encore! Mt. Morris is excited to announce the return of Chicago entertainers Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones to the bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, to close Straw Fest Day festivities.

The Wild Ones band was formed in 2000 by veteran vocalist Rick Lindy after a five-year stint as the lead singer for Big Guitars from Memphis, Tennessee. He brought along the band’s drummer, Mike Hosman, and added Malcolm Didier on bass and Ray Kainz on lead guitar.

They released their first CD, “Wild Side of Town,” in 2001 and toured Europe that spring, landing a record deal with Flipside/Amigo Records in Oslo, Norway, leading to another European tour in 2002.

They’ve been performing rock and roll hits of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s as well as surf, rockabilly and original songs far and wide ever since. Many people in the area are well acquainted with Lindy and the band from their many years of appearing at the White Pines Lodge, and from opening the season this year with a Roy Orbison Tribute show.

Concessions for the show will be provided by the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge, which will serve homemade chicken strips, fries, cheesy fries and drinks. Hector’s will be there earlier in the day, as well as many other vendors, as the campus will be busy with Straw Fest activities.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the campus, along with other craft and plant vendors.

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open throughout the day.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, as benches likely wukk fill fast. The historical campus is located two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.