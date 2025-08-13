Dixon nurse marks half a century of dedicated care

Lanetta Whitlock recently reached an incredible milestone of serving 50 years as a nurse, including 43 of those at KSB/OSF. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

After decades of dedication to nursing, Lanetta Whitlock is marking a milestone in her profession – 50 years as a nurse, including 43 years at KSB Hospital, now OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon.

Whitlock’s nursing journey began at the age of 5, when she was inspired by a neighbor who let her play with bandage scissors. She began her career at KSB in 1968 as a candy striper and later worked as a nurse’s aide in the obstetrics department while attending college. In 1975, she became a graduate nurse and went on to serve in education, public health, surgery and outpatient care.

Throughout her career, Whitlock launched KSB’s La Maze Program, trained nurses’ aides at Sauk Valley Community College and spent 25 years as a surgical nurse. In 2010, she returned to the OBGYN clinic, where she continues to work.

Reflecting on changes in nursing, Whitlock said, “Nurses used to do it all. Now, specialization and technology have transformed the field. When I started, we had paper charts, and you wrote in red, green, or black ink according to your shift.”

Whitlock credits her longevity to the strong community at the hospital, noting many patients and colleagues were friends and neighbors.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a special time when families are welcoming new life,” Whitlock said.

To new nurses, she advises, “Nursing is a labor of love where you can care for and support people in some of the best and worst times of their lives. You have the chance to make a real difference.”

For Whitlock, the OSF Mission – to serve with care and love – is about treating every patient like family.

“I’m honored to have done that for over 50 years,” Whitlock said.