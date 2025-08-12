Heartache Tonight performs in Mt. Morris on Aug. 22

The Mt. Morris Jamboree has announced the return of premier Eagles tribute band, Heartache Tonight, to the bandshell for a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22. (Photo provided by Larry Ubben)

The Mt. Morris Jamboree is pleased to announce the return of premier Eagles tribute band, Heartache Tonight, to the bandshell for a free concert starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

With five No. 1 singles and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles are one of the most successful American rock bands of all time.

Their albums, “Greatest Hits” and “Hotel California,” rank among the 20 best-selling albums in U.S. history. Together since 2007, Heartache Tonight is one of the finest Eagles tributes in the country. The band performs songs from all eras and all incarnations of the Eagles.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Ogle County Beef Producers, who will serve ribeye steak sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, beef hot dogs and water.

The organization supports Ag in the Classroom, all Ogle and Lee County food pantries, Village of Progress, 4-H, the nation’s troops, as well as natural disaster relief efforts.

The Oregon Lions Club will serve pork chop sandwiches, chips and drinks. Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there as well, all starting around 5 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Center will likely be serving fresh popcorn uptown too.

The Campus will be extra festive with four new straw sculptures and many more favorites from years past adorning the grounds as the 10th annual Encore U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition continues. The Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the Campus as well.

Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast. The Historical Campus is located two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.