Whiteside County Fair honors 2 Morrison women as Friends of the Fair

Flag bearer Laynee Noble of Poplar Grove rides the colors around the rodeo ring Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. This year's fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Two longtime contributors to the Whiteside County Fair have been named 2025 Friend of the Fair honorees.

Kristen Pruis and Mary Jo Tichler were selected by the Whiteside County Fair Board in recognition of their years of dedication and service to the event.

The annual award was established in 1989 and honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to support the fair and help make it enjoyable for all participants and visitors.

Pruis has been part of the fair community for nearly five decades, first competing in horse speed events in 1975. Over the years, she has placed numerous times in barrel racing and pole bending and remains an active participant in the speed show.

In 1992, Prius began assisting her father, longtime Draft Horse Superintendent Arlyn Habben, with the Draft Horse show. She continued to support the event under subsequent superintendents until stepping away in 2022.

A central part of Pruis’ life and family traditions, she hopes to one day share the fair experience with her grandchildren.

Tichler began participating in the fair’s Culinary Department in 1984, initially entering only pies due to her full-time job. After retiring in 2011, she significantly expanded her participation, at times submitting more than 100 entries in baked and canned goods.

Tichler has earned the Premier Exhibitor award multiple times. This year, she announced her retirement from baking entries but plans to continue submitting canned goods. She hopes younger generations will continue the tradition of culinary competition at the fair.

The fair runs from Tuesday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison. It will feature a carnival, demolition derby, monster trucks, livestock judging, truck and tractor pulls, monster trucks, bull riding and live entertainment.

Admission prices

$10 – Daily Adult

$2 – Daily Child

$25 – Adult Season

$5 – Child Season (ages 6 to 11)

Children younger than 6 get in free

Gate admission is cash only. Daily admission includes same-day reentry with a stamp. Season passes require daily punches, and reentry requires a daily stamp.

Gate price includes admission to all grandstand shows at no additional cost. Seating is free.

Carnival

Opens daily at 1 p.m. and at noon Saturday.

Wristband Days: From 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. $30 for a daily band.

Mega Pass: Allows patrons to ride anytime the carnival is open. The cost is $70 once the fair starts.

For more information, call Director of Publicity Todd Mickley at 815-499-8880 or visit whitesidecountyfair.org for updates.