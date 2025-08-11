Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Tom Demmer on Lee County development

New businesses are being planned for open areas at the Gateway Project in Dixon. A McDonald’s is being slated for a lot at the corner of Walton Road and Galena Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 11, featured Lee County Industrial Development Director Tom Demmer discussing the latest additions of business to the South Dixon Gateway Park area. That includes a new strip mall and a new McDonald’s restaurant.

He also discussed work adding new industrial business to areas in Dixon and grant funding available to help incorporate new industries and to improve sites in Lee County that are beyond repair.

