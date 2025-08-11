Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Tom Demmer on Lee County development

New businesses are being planned for open areas at the Gateway Project in Dixon as announced Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A McDonald’s is being slated for a lot at the corner of Walton Road and Galena Avenue.

New businesses are being planned for open areas at the Gateway Project in Dixon. A McDonald’s is being slated for a lot at the corner of Walton Road and Galena Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Emily K. Coleman
Listen to "Talk-Line: Tom Demmer, Lee County Industrial Development" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 11, featured Lee County Industrial Development Director Tom Demmer discussing the latest additions of business to the South Dixon Gateway Park area. That includes a new strip mall and a new McDonald’s restaurant.

Read more: Dixon preparing for new businesses, McDonald’s to open near Interstate 88 ]

He also discussed work adding new industrial business to areas in Dixon and grant funding available to help incorporate new industries and to improve sites in Lee County that are beyond repair.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastDixonLee CountyOgle County Front HeadlinesRochelle
Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.