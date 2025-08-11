Ogle County property transfers for Aug. 4-8, 2025

Warranty deeds

Doris M Rosenbalm, Deceased By Heirs, to Danna L Roberts, Dennis L Rosenbalm and Dawn L Rosenbalm, 804 Rhoads Place, Oregon, $0.

Joyce Z Mcphillips to Ethan Grebener, 610 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $180,000.

Curt Birnesen and Donna Biarnesen to Benjamin J Schwartz and Shanda M Schwartz, 5775 S. Indian Trail, Forreston, $399,900.

Joseph M Smith to Amanda Clark and Steven K Clark, 705 S. 7th St., Oregon, $142,000.

William K Nesemeier to James Revelle and Penny Revelle, 321 W. Cartwright Lane, Oregon, $245,000.

Carol A Robeson, Deceased By Heirs, to David M Burright and Kathy M Burright, 366 W. Cartwright Lane, Oregon, $327,000.

Richard Haan Jr to Oregon Fire Protection District, 204 W. Washington St., Oregon, $65,000.

Hre Builders Llc to David W Gierut, 5894 S Woodlawn Road, Rochelle, $188,500.

Ophelia M Mayberry to Brandt A Fritz and Jessica J Fritz, 5926 N. Meridian Rd., Stillman Valley, $305,500.

Andrew John Bunton and Erin Sue Bunton to Joel Sterkes, 270 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $222,000.

Austin L Kress and Jennifer K Kress to Arthur Joseph Ledoux, 347 Misty Meadow Lane, Davis Junction, $286,500.

Jon W Murray and Carol D Murray to Mary Hoban, 107 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $65,000.

Atcf Ii Illinois Llc to Humpal Realtors Inc, 128 S. 8th St., Rochelle, $60,000.

Garrett G Liebing and Taylor L Liebing to Mariah Cover and Brandy Ibarra, 313 S. 4th St., Oregon, $212,000.

Larry D Miller and Pamela D Chesser to Jerry Smith Jr, 2820 Brookes Isle, Oregon, $129,900.

Jeffrey C Johnson, Brandi N Johnson, Harry P Charnock and Roxanne M Charnock to Jackson Terminal Services Llc, four parcels in Flagg Township: 24-36-352-009, 24-36-352-010, 24-36-376-007 and 24-36-376-011, $230,000.

Quit claim deeds

David C Speed and Barbara J Speed to David C Speed, Barbara J Speed and Benjamin E Speed, two parcels in White Rock Township: 18-27-134-002 and 18-27-134-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

Martin T Krpan, trustee, Mary Ann Krpan, trustee, and Maria Krpan Tr102 to Tiliaer Timber & Farmland LLC, four parcels in Lynnville Township: 19-13-200-003, 19-13-200-004, 19-13-400-003 and 19-13-400-004, $3,530,048.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, Kelly M Russell, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92590 to Veline Family Farm Llc, three parcels in Marion Township: 05-11-400-002, 05-14-200-001 and 05-23-200-010, $0.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, M Kelly M Russell, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92690Tr to Kristine A Cornford, Alan J Cornford, Tyler L Cornford and Miranda R Morrisett, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-24-300-005, $0.

Kathleen R Falk, trustee, Kelly M Russley, trustee, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, Christine A Veline, trustee, Kristine A Cornford, trustee, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr, Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92790 and Harold E & Ruth G Veline Tr92890 to Bradley S Arnold, trustee, Arnold Tr2019, Jillian N Jackson, Kristine A Cornford, Ryan E Bratt, Erin R Sodergren, Kelly M Arnold, trustee, and Gavin S Arnold, three parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010 and 12-24-200-012, $0.

Jeffrey W Meiners, trustee, Steven J Meiners, trustee, and Michael H Meiners, trustee, to Keith Edward Cowell and Lisa Cowell, 7104 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $377,000.

Deeds in trust

Robert D Whetsel Jr and Julie R Whetsel to Robert D Whetsel Jr, trustee, Julie R Whetsel, trustee, and Robert & Julie Whetsel Family Tr, 212 W. Merchant St., Byron, $0.

Constant L Brisart Jr and Clarice L Brisart to Clarice L Brisart, trustee, and Clarice L Brisart Rev Tr, 9344 N. Oakleaf Court, Byron, $0.