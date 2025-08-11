Merry Martha Club makes special donation to Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club

Lorna VanBrooklynn of the Merry Martha Club (right) presents a donation to Kolton Motszko, Finn Slattery and David Wehler of the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club. (Photo provided by the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club had their monthly meeting July 14 and heard a presentation and received a donation from Lorna VanBrooklynn and Sharon Nordman, representatives of the Merry Martha Club.

The Merry Martha Club donated a check to the group from money they received at their recent quilt auction.

The Merry Martha Club is a group in the Leaf River area that gets together to make quilts and socialize. The group auctions quilts each year.

With the money they receive, they give back to the Leaf River community by donating the money to local groups in the Leaf River area.

The 4-H club had another special speaker, Chantel O’Rorke, that night who discussed nutrition. The group also talked about everything they needed to do to get ready for the Ogle County Fair.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Nickie Lingbeck at 815-275-2492.