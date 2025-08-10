Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Todd Mickley, Whiteside County Fair

Kaden Blasdell, 4, of Morrison, looks to his dad as he drives his battery-powered 4-wheeler in the kids race at the Whiteside County Fair's demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.

File photo: Kaden Blasdell, 4, of Morrison, looks to his dad as he drives his battery-powered 4-wheeler in the kids race at the Whiteside County Fair's demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Todd Mickley, Whiteside County Fair" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for August 8 featured 2025 Whiteside County Fair Publicity Manager Todd Mickley.

Mickley previews the upcoming event running Tuesday, August 12 through Saturday, August 16 on the fairgrounds in Morrison, featuring a look at daily events, gate admission, ticket prices for carnival rides, special traditional activities, and special thanks to honorees this year.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastWhiteside County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.