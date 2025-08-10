Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Todd Mickley, Whiteside County Fair

File photo: Kaden Blasdell, 4, of Morrison, looks to his dad as he drives his battery-powered 4-wheeler in the kids race at the Whiteside County Fair's demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

The TALK-LINE interview for August 8 featured 2025 Whiteside County Fair Publicity Manager Todd Mickley.

Mickley previews the upcoming event running Tuesday, August 12 through Saturday, August 16 on the fairgrounds in Morrison, featuring a look at daily events, gate admission, ticket prices for carnival rides, special traditional activities, and special thanks to honorees this year.

