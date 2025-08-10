Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Nancy K Grinka to Mitch Ryan Prentice and Hannah Elizabeth Prentice, 330 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $70,000.

Juan Flores and Ana Flores to Magdalena Gorczyca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-036, $12,000.

Cara Gillette to Carpenter Bird Construction Llc, 1110 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $10,000.

William A Clemens to Jose Nava, Guadalupe Nava and Jorge L Nava, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-011, $46,000.

Renolux Homes Llc to Gustavo Garcia Sr and Cynthia Lopez, 808 Evans Ave. 88, Ashton, $180,000.

Steven L Thomas to Kathryn French, 719 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Carlton L Spielman to Logan Wade Lutz, 108 N. Grove St., Harmon, $75,000.

Fern Boehne and Dale Boehne to Jeffrey R Warner, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-233-002, $134,500.

Jason S Drew to Jose Isabel Garcia, 1818 W. 9th St., Dixon, $115,000.

Ismael Garcia, Griselda Macedo Garcia and Griselda Macedo Garcia to Stancu Motorozesku, co-trustee, Barbara Ann Motorozesku, co-trustee, Stancu Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust and Barbara Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-107-008 and 9-22-07-107-009, $24,000.

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs and Department Of Veterans Affairs, 1707 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Gayle Hendricks and John Kelley to John Kelley, executor, and Carol L Kelley, 326 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, and 328 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Mary B Schmall to Zakary T Wedekind, 930 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Todd M Troutman, Nathaniel J Grossman and Jacqueline S Troutman to Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman, 823 College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Filomena R Aristodemo to Carolina Aristodemo and Filomena R Aristodemo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-254-019, $0.

Michael D Gerritsen and Candace M Gerritsen to Michael Daniel Gerritsen, trustee, Candace Marie Gerritsen, trustee, and Gerritsen Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-433-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

George P Fichtenmueller, trustee, and George P Fichtenmueller Trust to Logan Malmberg, 2024 W. First St., Dixon, $68,000.

Terry D Greenfield and Denise L Greenfield Trust to Terry Greenfield, trustee, and Denise Greenfield Family Trust, 2066 Stone Road, Ashton, $0.

Deeds in trust

Miguel A Cruz and Imelda Saldivar to Miguel A Cruz, trustee, and Miguel A Cruz Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-025, $0.

Joseph A Zager and Adriana M Zager to Joseph A Zager, co-trustee, Adriana M Zager, co-trustee, Joseph A Zager Living Trust and Adriana M Zager Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-031, $0.

David L Hill and Jill A Hill to David L Hill, trustee, David L Hill Trust, Jill A Hill, trustee, and Jill A Hill Trust, 1791 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

James Carlson and James D Carlson Sr to James D Carlson Sr Trust, 218 Peru St., Paw Paw, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Brandon M Dewey and Haley Dewey to Miguel Casas, 1211 W. 16th St., Rock Falls, $72,000.

Anthony J Segneri to Joseph P Mcdonald, 1215 W. Route 30, Rock Falls, $225,000.

Neil Roselieb to Sergio Valdez, 711 Avenue E, Sterling, $62,000.

Debbi J Orlowski, Courtney J Bruckner and Kadie E Orlowski to Debbi J Orlowski, 12855 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $0.

Judith M Howard to Kevin Haas and Evie Haas, 1107 W. 5th St., Sterling, $85,000.

Vagabond Holdings Llc to Nathaniel P Davis, 411 E. North St., Morrison, $45,000.

Mario E Salas to Thomas Gebe and Janet Eifler, 707 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Nicholas A Young and Jeanette N Young to Eric Longo, 13580 Damen Road, Morrison, $234,000.

James E Ridley to Mark S Zinnen, 405 W. Morris St., Morrison, $105,000.

Raymond D Britt to Antonio Villegas Velasquez and Rosa M Velasquez, 17218 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $145,000.

Central Bank Illinois, Trustee, and Beverly F Berzinski Trust to Tyler T Hutton and Andrew J Schneider, The Point, Fulton, $625,000.

Amanda Conklen to Mason Lang, 1506 17th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Quit claim deeds

Andrew G Younger and Marion L Younger to Michael J Smithee and Judith M Smithee, one parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-35-429-002, $0.

Dean M Book and Cynthia S Book to Dc Book Farms Llc, three parcels in Jordan Township: 05-28-100-003, 05-28-200-005 and 05-28-300-003, $0.

Andrew Fecht and Mary Fecht to Mary Fecht, 2008 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Jmjm Farms Llc to Michael L Vogel Trust, 16477 Capp Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Michelle Marie Lewis and Joseph Anthony Lewis, 1512 E. 6th St., Sterling, $63,100.

Elsie J Gaither Estate to Carla G Lira and Juan E Arias, 24679 Empire Ave., Sterling, $40,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Evelyn I Gonzales to Deutsche Bank, trustee, New Century Home Equity Trust and Trust No 20053, 902 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County Sheriff, Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Adan R Atilano and Priscilla M Atilano to Joseph Lewis, 1212 E. 16th St., Sterling, $56,000.

Larry D Noord and Julie A Noord to Larry D Noord, trustee, Julie A Noord, trustee, and Noord Family Trust, Parcel No.: 21-12-100-007, $0.

Trustees deeds

Linda J Snyder, trustee, and Roland J Ebbers Income Only Trust to Timothy L Ebbers, 109 E. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Kathleen R Marquis, trustee, Charlotte M Richard, trustee, and Russell Earl Kramer Trust to David Bontrager and Irene Bontrager, two parcels on Smit Road, Morrison: 02-14-200-003 and 02-14-400-001, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Thomas Hartnett III to Joshua David Horvath and Gloryanne Ester Fernandez Garcia, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $130,000.

David M Burright and Kathy M Burright to Taylor Liebing and Garrett Liebing, 293 S. Briar Court, Oregon, $450,000.

Charles Schaeffer and Katie Gene Schaeffer to Erik A Boehmke, 803 Monroe St., Oregon, $189,000.

630 Bonnie Llc to William P Kennedy Jr, 5709 N. Ruth Ave., Monroe Center, $300,000.

Cary R Bennett and Jeanette Bennett to Bradley A Eastman, 413 E. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $120,000.

Robert Lichty and Nota Lichty to Ty Robert Lichty and Jennifer Lichty, 5075 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $160,850.

Devin Quick and Adilene Y Quick to Chandler J Tangerose and Tarah Knox, Parcel No.: 10-11-428-023, $210,000.

Robert Wagner to Carly J Quaco, 509 W. North St., Polo, $48,000.

Don Pottinger and Linda Pottinger to Sara Pottinger, 212 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $150,000.

Richard L Mcquality Jr and Kayla Richolson to Laura Arellanes and Candido Florentino Arellanes, 1070 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $229,000.

Jeffrey Willis, Deceased By Heirs, to Taylor Parlapiano, Parcel No.: 03-36-259-003, $132,500.

Robert Bollon to Devin Quick and Adilene Quick, 1107 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $315,000.

Daniel L Rosenkrans to Luke Kresheck, 204 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $103,500.

Hre Builders Llc to Laura A Harbaugh, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-304-001, $292,800.

Alyssa J Waters to Quint Buckhart and Melinda Burkhart, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $74,000.

Margarita Coleman to Zachary Page, 219 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $165,000.

Memorial Forests Foundation, Better Place Forests and Bpf Rock River Conservation Lands Llc to Andre Puseman and Amy Puseman, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-27-300-003 and 09-28-400-005, $750,000.

United Community Bank to Anastacio Garcia, 217 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $130,000.

Kyle Aldridge and Rachel Aldridge to Megan Baker, 5411 Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $299,900.

Deed

Buffalo Township to Polo Area Community Theatre Nfp, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne R Kurt to Wayne R Kurt, trustee, Roxane S Kurt, trustee, and Wayne R & Roxane S Kurt Tr, 15923 E. Lu Ann Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Abbey E Wheeler to Derek Wheeler, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $0.

Victor L Struck and Mary E Struck to Phillip Eugene Messenger, 103 N. Maple Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Timothy R Tice and Carol D Tice to Village Of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-176-001, $0.

Sergio Martinez to Jada Martinez and Sergio Martinez, 12521 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, Trustee, and Flic Residential Mortgage Loan Tr1 to Us Bank Trustee and Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr, 6130 N. Jeffrey Lane, Oregon, $0.

Karen Coats to Benjamin A Coats, 1447 S Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Roger L Miller and Colleen K Miller to Krista L Boswell, 318 318 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Richard E Osborne to Richard E Osborne, trustee, and Richard E Osborne Trust, 10747 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, and 10769 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, $0.

Dennis W Wittwer and Susan J Wittwer to Dennis W Wittwer, trustee, Dennis W Wittwer Trust, Susan J Wittwer, trustee, and Susan J Wittwer Trust, 5555 S. Beebe Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Donald G Goldsmith and Judith C Goldsmith to Donald G Goldsmith, trustee, Donald G Goldsmith Trust, Judith C Goldsmith, trustee, and Judith C Goldsmith Trust, 2927 E. Hedgeapple Lane, Byron, $0.

Laurie King to Carol Sovern, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Carol Sovern, Parcel No.: 18-27-200-003, $0.

Trustees deeds

Connie A Milliman, trustee, Ralph A Milliman Jr Rev Lv Trust, and Ralph A Milliman Jr, Deceased By Heirs, to Jamie Milliman and Connie Milliman, 705 Monroe St., Oregon, $142,000.

N Todd Wills, trustee, and N Todd Wills Trust to Daniel R Alderks, 7218 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $250,000.

Joyce C Salter, trustee, to Shawn A Blobaum, Molly A Blobaum and Joyce C Salter Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-17-100-006, $148,300.

William R Burkhardt, trustee, William R Burkhard Trust, Beverly A Burkhardt, trustee, and Beverly A Burkhardt Tr to Josh M Faivre and Aubrey Faivre, 10569 W. Eagle Court, Polo, $387,350.

Deeds in trust

Michael L Hongsermeier to Michael L Hongsermeier, trustee, Mary G Hongsermeier, trustee, and Michael L & Mary G Hongsermeier Joint Declaration, 3382 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-22-400-020 and 08-27-226-008; and 3384 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; $0.

Alan I Bontjes and Susan P Bontjes to Alan I Bontjes, trustee, Alan I Bontjes Rev Trust, Susan P Bontjes, trustee, and Susan P Bontjes Rev Trust, 3653 W. Canal St., Dixon, $0.

