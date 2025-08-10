Sauk Valley

Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Nancy K Grinka to Mitch Ryan Prentice and Hannah Elizabeth Prentice, 330 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $70,000.

Juan Flores and Ana Flores to Magdalena Gorczyca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-036, $12,000.

Cara Gillette to Carpenter Bird Construction Llc, 1110 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $10,000.

William A Clemens to Jose Nava, Guadalupe Nava and Jorge L Nava, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-011, $46,000.

Renolux Homes Llc to Gustavo Garcia Sr and Cynthia Lopez, 808 Evans Ave. 88, Ashton, $180,000.

Steven L Thomas to Kathryn French, 719 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Carlton L Spielman to Logan Wade Lutz, 108 N. Grove St., Harmon, $75,000.

Fern Boehne and Dale Boehne to Jeffrey R Warner, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-233-002, $134,500.

Jason S Drew to Jose Isabel Garcia, 1818 W. 9th St., Dixon, $115,000.

Ismael Garcia, Griselda Macedo Garcia and Griselda Macedo Garcia to Stancu Motorozesku, co-trustee, Barbara Ann Motorozesku, co-trustee, Stancu Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust and Barbara Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-107-008 and 9-22-07-107-009, $24,000.

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs and Department Of Veterans Affairs, 1707 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Gayle Hendricks and John Kelley to John Kelley, executor, and Carol L Kelley, 326 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, and 328 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Mary B Schmall to Zakary T Wedekind, 930 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Todd M Troutman, Nathaniel J Grossman and Jacqueline S Troutman to Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman, 823 College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Filomena R Aristodemo to Carolina Aristodemo and Filomena R Aristodemo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-254-019, $0.

Michael D Gerritsen and Candace M Gerritsen to Michael Daniel Gerritsen, trustee, Candace Marie Gerritsen, trustee, and Gerritsen Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-433-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

George P Fichtenmueller, trustee, and George P Fichtenmueller Trust to Logan Malmberg, 2024 W. First St., Dixon, $68,000.

Terry D Greenfield and Denise L Greenfield Trust to Terry Greenfield, trustee, and Denise Greenfield Family Trust, 2066 Stone Road, Ashton, $0.

Deeds in trust

Miguel A Cruz and Imelda Saldivar to Miguel A Cruz, trustee, and Miguel A Cruz Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-025, $0.

Joseph A Zager and Adriana M Zager to Joseph A Zager, co-trustee, Adriana M Zager, co-trustee, Joseph A Zager Living Trust and Adriana M Zager Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-031, $0.

David L Hill and Jill A Hill to David L Hill, trustee, David L Hill Trust, Jill A Hill, trustee, and Jill A Hill Trust, 1791 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

James Carlson and James D Carlson Sr to James D Carlson Sr Trust, 218 Peru St., Paw Paw, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Brandon M Dewey and Haley Dewey to Miguel Casas, 1211 W. 16th St., Rock Falls, $72,000.

Anthony J Segneri to Joseph P Mcdonald, 1215 W. Route 30, Rock Falls, $225,000.

Neil Roselieb to Sergio Valdez, 711 Avenue E, Sterling, $62,000.

Debbi J Orlowski, Courtney J Bruckner and Kadie E Orlowski to Debbi J Orlowski, 12855 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $0.

Judith M Howard to Kevin Haas and Evie Haas, 1107 W. 5th St., Sterling, $85,000.

Vagabond Holdings Llc to Nathaniel P Davis, 411 E. North St., Morrison, $45,000.

Mario E Salas to Thomas Gebe and Janet Eifler, 707 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Nicholas A Young and Jeanette N Young to Eric Longo, 13580 Damen Road, Morrison, $234,000.

James E Ridley to Mark S Zinnen, 405 W. Morris St., Morrison, $105,000.

Raymond D Britt to Antonio Villegas Velasquez and Rosa M Velasquez, 17218 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $145,000.

Central Bank Illinois, Trustee, and Beverly F Berzinski Trust to Tyler T Hutton and Andrew J Schneider, The Point, Fulton, $625,000.

Amanda Conklen to Mason Lang, 1506 17th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Quit claim deeds

Andrew G Younger and Marion L Younger to Michael J Smithee and Judith M Smithee, one parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-35-429-002, $0.

Dean M Book and Cynthia S Book to Dc Book Farms Llc, three parcels in Jordan Township: 05-28-100-003, 05-28-200-005 and 05-28-300-003, $0.

Andrew Fecht and Mary Fecht to Mary Fecht, 2008 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Jmjm Farms Llc to Michael L Vogel Trust, 16477 Capp Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Michelle Marie Lewis and Joseph Anthony Lewis, 1512 E. 6th St., Sterling, $63,100.

Elsie J Gaither Estate to Carla G Lira and Juan E Arias, 24679 Empire Ave., Sterling, $40,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Evelyn I Gonzales to Deutsche Bank, trustee, New Century Home Equity Trust and Trust No 20053, 902 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County Sheriff, Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Adan R Atilano and Priscilla M Atilano to Joseph Lewis, 1212 E. 16th St., Sterling, $56,000.

Larry D Noord and Julie A Noord to Larry D Noord, trustee, Julie A Noord, trustee, and Noord Family Trust, Parcel No.: 21-12-100-007, $0.

Trustees deeds

Linda J Snyder, trustee, and Roland J Ebbers Income Only Trust to Timothy L Ebbers, 109 E. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Kathleen R Marquis, trustee, Charlotte M Richard, trustee, and Russell Earl Kramer Trust to David Bontrager and Irene Bontrager, two parcels on Smit Road, Morrison: 02-14-200-003 and 02-14-400-001, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Thomas Hartnett III to Joshua David Horvath and Gloryanne Ester Fernandez Garcia, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $130,000.

David M Burright and Kathy M Burright to Taylor Liebing and Garrett Liebing, 293 S. Briar Court, Oregon, $450,000.

Charles Schaeffer and Katie Gene Schaeffer to Erik A Boehmke, 803 Monroe St., Oregon, $189,000.

630 Bonnie Llc to William P Kennedy Jr, 5709 N. Ruth Ave., Monroe Center, $300,000.

Cary R Bennett and Jeanette Bennett to Bradley A Eastman, 413 E. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $120,000.

Robert Lichty and Nota Lichty to Ty Robert Lichty and Jennifer Lichty, 5075 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $160,850.

Devin Quick and Adilene Y Quick to Chandler J Tangerose and Tarah Knox, Parcel No.: 10-11-428-023, $210,000.

Robert Wagner to Carly J Quaco, 509 W. North St., Polo, $48,000.

Don Pottinger and Linda Pottinger to Sara Pottinger, 212 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $150,000.

Richard L Mcquality Jr and Kayla Richolson to Laura Arellanes and Candido Florentino Arellanes, 1070 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $229,000.

Jeffrey Willis, Deceased By Heirs, to Taylor Parlapiano, Parcel No.: 03-36-259-003, $132,500.

Robert Bollon to Devin Quick and Adilene Quick, 1107 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $315,000.

Daniel L Rosenkrans to Luke Kresheck, 204 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $103,500.

Hre Builders Llc to Laura A Harbaugh, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-304-001, $292,800.

Alyssa J Waters to Quint Buckhart and Melinda Burkhart, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $74,000.

Margarita Coleman to Zachary Page, 219 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $165,000.

Memorial Forests Foundation, Better Place Forests and Bpf Rock River Conservation Lands Llc to Andre Puseman and Amy Puseman, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-27-300-003 and 09-28-400-005, $750,000.

United Community Bank to Anastacio Garcia, 217 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $130,000.

Kyle Aldridge and Rachel Aldridge to Megan Baker, 5411 Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $299,900.

Deed

Buffalo Township to Polo Area Community Theatre Nfp, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne R Kurt to Wayne R Kurt, trustee, Roxane S Kurt, trustee, and Wayne R & Roxane S Kurt Tr, 15923 E. Lu Ann Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Abbey E Wheeler to Derek Wheeler, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $0.

Victor L Struck and Mary E Struck to Phillip Eugene Messenger, 103 N. Maple Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Timothy R Tice and Carol D Tice to Village Of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-176-001, $0.

Sergio Martinez to Jada Martinez and Sergio Martinez, 12521 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, Trustee, and Flic Residential Mortgage Loan Tr1 to Us Bank Trustee and Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr, 6130 N. Jeffrey Lane, Oregon, $0.

Karen Coats to Benjamin A Coats, 1447 S Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Roger L Miller and Colleen K Miller to Krista L Boswell, 318 318 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Richard E Osborne to Richard E Osborne, trustee, and Richard E Osborne Trust, 10747 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, and 10769 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, $0.

Dennis W Wittwer and Susan J Wittwer to Dennis W Wittwer, trustee, Dennis W Wittwer Trust, Susan J Wittwer, trustee, and Susan J Wittwer Trust, 5555 S. Beebe Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Donald G Goldsmith and Judith C Goldsmith to Donald G Goldsmith, trustee, Donald G Goldsmith Trust, Judith C Goldsmith, trustee, and Judith C Goldsmith Trust, 2927 E. Hedgeapple Lane, Byron, $0.

Laurie King to Carol Sovern, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Carol Sovern, Parcel No.: 18-27-200-003, $0.

Trustees deeds

Connie A Milliman, trustee, Ralph A Milliman Jr Rev Lv Trust, and Ralph A Milliman Jr, Deceased By Heirs, to Jamie Milliman and Connie Milliman, 705 Monroe St., Oregon, $142,000.

N Todd Wills, trustee, and N Todd Wills Trust to Daniel R Alderks, 7218 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $250,000.

Joyce C Salter, trustee, to Shawn A Blobaum, Molly A Blobaum and Joyce C Salter Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-17-100-006, $148,300.

William R Burkhardt, trustee, William R Burkhard Trust, Beverly A Burkhardt, trustee, and Beverly A Burkhardt Tr to Josh M Faivre and Aubrey Faivre, 10569 W. Eagle Court, Polo, $387,350.

Deeds in trust

Michael L Hongsermeier to Michael L Hongsermeier, trustee, Mary G Hongsermeier, trustee, and Michael L & Mary G Hongsermeier Joint Declaration, 3382 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-22-400-020 and 08-27-226-008; and 3384 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; $0.

Alan I Bontjes and Susan P Bontjes to Alan I Bontjes, trustee, Alan I Bontjes Rev Trust, Susan P Bontjes, trustee, and Susan P Bontjes Rev Trust, 3653 W. Canal St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois