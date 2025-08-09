Lincoln Highway is topic of Aug. 10 presentation in Sterling

Kay and Ed Kozak will present the fascinating and important history of the Lincoln Highway, across the continent and in the state of Illinois, at an Aug. 10 presentation in Sterling.

“A History of the Lincoln Highway” will be presented at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Land Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling. The event is sponsored by the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society.

The presentation covers important people and places along America’s first transcontinental highway, going from Times Square in New York City across America and to Lincoln Park in San Francisco, just yards away from the Pacific Ocean. The stretch of highway includes the Illinois towns of Sterling and Rock Falls.

Kay has been the national Lincoln Highway Association president for the past 13 years, while Ed also serves the LHA as a director at-large, and he gives local group tours of the historic highway.

They are married and live in Bolingbrook with their two cats.