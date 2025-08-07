Lee County property transfers for July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025

Warranty deeds

Nancy K Grinka to Mitch Ryan Prentice and Hannah Elizabeth Prentice, 330 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $70,000.

Juan Flores and Ana Flores to Magdalena Gorczyca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-036, $12,000.

Cara Gillette to Carpenter Bird Construction Llc, 1110 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $10,000.

William A Clemens to Jose Nava, Guadalupe Nava and Jorge L Nava, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-011, $46,000.

Renolux Homes Llc to Gustavo Garcia Sr and Cynthia Lopez, 808 Evans Ave. 88, Ashton, $180,000.

Steven L Thomas to Kathryn French, 719 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Carlton L Spielman to Logan Wade Lutz, 108 N. Grove St., Harmon, $75,000.

Fern Boehne and Dale Boehne to Jeffrey R Warner, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-233-002, $134,500.

Jason S Drew to Jose Isabel Garcia, 1818 W. 9th St., Dixon, $115,000.

Ismael Garcia, Griselda Macedo Garcia and Griselda Macedo Garcia to Stancu Motorozesku, co-trustee, Barbara Ann Motorozesku, co-trustee, Stancu Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust and Barbara Motorozesku Revocable Living Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-107-008 and 9-22-07-107-009, $24,000.

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs and Department Of Veterans Affairs, 1707 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Gayle Hendricks and John Kelley to John Kelley, executor, and Carol L Kelley, 326 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, and 328 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Mary B Schmall to Zakary T Wedekind, 930 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Todd M Troutman, Nathaniel J Grossman and Jacqueline S Troutman to Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman, 823 College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Filomena R Aristodemo to Carolina Aristodemo and Filomena R Aristodemo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-254-019, $0.

Michael D Gerritsen and Candace M Gerritsen to Michael Daniel Gerritsen, trustee, Candace Marie Gerritsen, trustee, and Gerritsen Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-433-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

George P Fichtenmueller, trustee, and George P Fichtenmueller Trust to Logan Malmberg, 2024 W. First St., Dixon, $68,000.

Terry D Greenfield and Denise L Greenfield Trust to Terry Greenfield, trustee, and Denise Greenfield Family Trust, 2066 Stone Road, Ashton, $0.

Deeds in trust

Miguel A Cruz and Imelda Saldivar to Miguel A Cruz, trustee, and Miguel A Cruz Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-025, $0.

Joseph A Zager and Adriana M Zager to Joseph A Zager, co-trustee, Adriana M Zager, co-trustee, Joseph A Zager Living Trust and Adriana M Zager Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-031, $0.

David L Hill and Jill A Hill to David L Hill, trustee, David L Hill Trust, Jill A Hill, trustee, and Jill A Hill Trust, 1791 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

James Carlson and James D Carlson Sr to James D Carlson Sr Trust, 218 Peru St., Paw Paw, $0.