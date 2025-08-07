East Jordan Church’s Farm Heritage Festival is Aug. 23 in rural Sterling

Antique farming equipment will be on display Aug. 23, 2025, at the Farm Heritage Festival at East Jordan Church in rural Sterling. (Photo provided by East Jordan United Methodist Church)

The 18th annual Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church will be Saturday, Aug. 23.

Admission and parking are free. The day will start with a farm breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m.

Tickets for breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 5 to 13. Children younger than 5 receive breakfast for free.

Breakfast tickets are available from church members before the event or at the door.

There will be static displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks, lawn mowers and more all day. A blacksmith will be demonstrating tool-making.

There also will be an activity center for kids, youths and adults to try their hand at powering hand-cranked items such as a corn sheller or a rope maker.

There will be a bouncy house for children. A farm animal zoo again will feature dairy cows, sheep, goats and more. Fishing lessons for youths and tractor and hay rack rides also will be available.

Admission to the show is free.

A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring sandwiches, baked beans, salad, chips and desserts. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit various missions and functions of the East Jordan Church.

There also will be a bake sale during the day.

The festival honors the Christian family farming history common in the Midwest. The community surrounding East Jordan Church helps make the event successful.

Call Pastor Jim Miller at 815-866-6088 for information about the festival.

The church is at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling.