Clinton Symphony Orchestra announces season plans, new conductor

Silas Nathanial Huff has been named interim music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

Clinton Symphony Orchestra has a new conductor for its 72nd concert season. Silas Nathanial Huff, who conducted the orchestra at last December’s concert, has been named interim music director and conductor.

“We mutually enjoyed our time together for that concert, and we’re happy to have him now for the upcoming season,” said Robert Whipple, executive director of the symphony that is based in Clinton, Iowa, and also includes musicians from the Sauk Valley area.

“I had such a great time as a guest conductor last December, and I am thrilled to be able to share with you a whole season of music that I am passionate about,” Huff added.

Huff has conducted hundreds of concerts across America and Europe. In addition to his new role with Clinton Symphony Orchestra, he is director of Maestro Masterclasses and conductor of the International Concerto Festival (Czech Republic).

Past positions include director of orchestras at Northern Illinois University and Washburn University in Kansas; music director of the Astoria Symphony Orchestra in New York City, U.S. Army Orchestra, 562nd Air Force Band in California, 44th Army Band in New Mexico, Round Rock Symphony Orchestra in Texas, and the critically acclaimed Lost Dog New Music Ensemble in New York City.

Previously a U.S. Army and then Air Force officer, Major Huff served as director, U.S. Army Orchestra; Company Commander, Army School of Music; Commander, “New Mexico’s Own” 44th Army Band; and Commander, Air Guard Band of the West Coast.

Huff holds degrees from Texas State University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Colorado Boulder.

He has been a joy to work with in programming for the coming season, Whipple said. In September he will lead the orchestra in its first performance in the new Durgin Performing Arts Center at Clinton High School with music by DeFalla, Sibelius, and Brahms.

A musical flashback in November will take the audience to the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair – an event that saw an exposition for which John Phillip Sousa composed the fair’s theme song. Duke Ellington performed and the Chicago Symphony performed the first symphony written by an African American woman, Florence Price.

The December concert will feature singer Heather Petruzelli and many holiday favorites. In February, an afternoon family concert will feature great music for all ages, a student soloist chosen from the Symphony’s annual Young Artist auditions, musical characters, a big surprise, and a Huff composition, “Cats and Dogs.”

In April, Huff’s predecessor, Brian Dollinger, will return for a guest appearance and conduct a program titled “From Overtures to Finales,” with music of Beethoven, Morton Gould, Johann Strauss, Jr., and the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4.

Dollinger conducted the Clinton Symphony for 18 seasons. He continues as conductor of the Muscatine Symphony and the Kamuela Symphony in Hawaii, and he was recently appointed conductor of the Southwest Symphony Orchestra in Palos Heights.

For 72 years, Clinton Symphony Orchestra has been supported by contributions from a large number of enthusiasts, and by ticket sales. Because of this support, all students have been admitted to the concerts free of charge. Season tickets for adults and an opportunity to become a supporter are both available online at www.clintonsymphony.com. The website also offers details of upcoming events.