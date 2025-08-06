Sterling library to host job search workshop Aug. 12

The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be available to share resources and information to area job-seekers.

BEST Inc. is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

The library is located at 102 W. Third St., Sterling. For information, call 815-631-2146.