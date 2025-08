File photo: Goodfellows President Clara Harris speaks to LECET Director Dane Simpson on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, while giving a tour of the facility to the labor groups that donated to the organization. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for August 5 featured Goodfellows Of Lee County President Clara Harris previewing the upcoming “Holiday Drive.”

Applications are going out across the area to sign up individuals and families for their “shopping days” in December, and important deadlines are coming up to be a part of the food vouchers that are available.

