File photo: Excavators are seen on the north side of the Rock River Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Dixon. The pedestrian bridge will cross into Page Park where paths and other improvements are being made. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for August 1 featured Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long discussing infrastructure at the local parks.

That infrastructure includes: weather-related trees down in two park locations, plus a progress report on the “Project Rock” walking bridge construction across the Rock River into Page Park.

