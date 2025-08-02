August 02, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter, United Way

By John Sahly
Tina Adcock unloads bags of lunches Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Lincoln School in Dixon for the United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program.

File photo: Tina Adcock unloads bags of lunches Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Lincoln School in Dixon for the United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: United Way of Lee and Ogle County Executive Director Ashley Richter" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 21 featured United Way of Lee and Ogle County Executive Director Ashley Richter with a wrap-up of summer events.

Topics discussed included the “Summer Eats” free lunch program, which ends Aug. 6, and the ongoing “Mini-Mart” grocery site at the Dixon Public Library, which offers free food and produce to those in need.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.