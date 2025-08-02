Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter, United Way

File photo: Tina Adcock unloads bags of lunches Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Lincoln School in Dixon for the United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 21 featured United Way of Lee and Ogle County Executive Director Ashley Richter with a wrap-up of summer events.

Topics discussed included the “Summer Eats” free lunch program, which ends Aug. 6, and the ongoing “Mini-Mart” grocery site at the Dixon Public Library, which offers free food and produce to those in need.

