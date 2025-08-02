Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for July 21-25, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Allen C Bonnell and Eugene C Bonnell to Mark David Bonnell, two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-01-200-003 and 19-22-01-400-001, $404,524.

James D Book and David L Book to Mark L Forbes and Lynnette M Forbes, 2148 Cardinal Lane, Dixon, $36,500.

Mimini Properties Llc to Duane Baumgartner, 507 Paddock, Ashton, $50,000.

Patricia Snyder, John Moody and Howard Moody to Joyce L Graczyk, 626 Second Ave., Dixon, $158,500.

John J Dumas and Linda Susan Dumas to Mark A Kushiner and Jennifer A Kushiner, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-329-002 and 13-21-02-329-003, $30,000.

Chelcie M Oconnell to Jennifer R Talbot, 609 Armedia St., Dixon, $179,000.

Jillian Fusinski and Jillian M Kendzerski to Julie Stone and Gloria Leticia Fraga, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-106-021, $21,000.

Joe Mccarthy to Joaquin Enrique Sanchez Mendez and Francisca L Urbina Fonseca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-258-006, $13,000.

Chelcie M Oconnell to Matthew J Payne, 609 Armedia St., Dixon, $0.

Joseph A Segretto to Tory J Willard, 1310 Adelheid St., Dixon, $170,000.

Maria G Hernandez, Enriqueta Montejano, Leonardo Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez Jr., Luz Maria Caballero, and Maria Christine Hernandez to David Javier Montejano and Enriqueta Montejano, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Elias G Centeno and Edgar Rosario Jr to Harold Leon Akers and Kristina Marie Mccauley, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-304-033, $15,200.

David Dailey and Carla Howard to Joel De La Torre and Ruxandra E De La Torre, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-301-001, $17,000.

Jeffrey V Fitch to Baltazar Rentals Llc, 606 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

Susan Tutaj, trustee, and Susan Tutaj Trust to Viviana M Ortiz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-153-026, $37,000.

Stanislaw Rypel to Aurora Ibarra, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-427-006, $30,000.

Curtis Ely to Kristina Marie Mccauley and Harold Leon Akers, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-304-032, $16,000.

Diane Gibbons to John Walter Freund and Blanche Marie Freund, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-405-009, $7,000.

Jorge Flores and Jennifer Flores to Michael J Cerv and Angelica Michelle Cerv, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-330-007, $15,600.

Lisa Szkodzinski and Lester Szkodzinski to Terry L Stacy, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-107-056 and 19-22-07-107-057, $27,500.

Richard L Buckley to Ronald C Bradberry and Julie A Lewis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-130-040, $7,500.

Jeffrey M Svendsen to Adam L Hession and Ashley K Hession, 2365 W. Richardson Road, West Brooklyn, $420,000.

Kevin M Hunt to Brian R Linsner, 364 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $179,000.

Robert Hahn to Michael Cabal, 232 6th St., Compton, $140,000.

Conor Leffelman and Katie Elizabeth Leffelman to Dana M Considine, 203 W. 3rd St., Sublette, $150,000.

Dawn Schwarz to Jozell Ousley, 913 Academy St., Dixon, $129,000.

Monkey Boys Properties Llc to Noah J Knight, 437 Woodside Place, Dixon, $145,000.

Carolyn L Bally to Cathleen M Harvey and Randall Harvey, 1897 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Selena J Payne and Selena J Payne Jasinski to Selens J Payne Jasinski and Christopher J Jasinski, 726 Heights Road, Dixon, $0.

James Rodriguez to Alex Rodriguez, 916 W. 7th St., Dixon, $0.

Connie Lee to Alex Rodriguez, 916 W. 7th St., Dixon, $0.

Jessica King, Chantel King and Jerome Edward Johnson to Michael J Wolf and Hailey B Wolf, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-451-033; $0.

Margaret L Napier and Michael L Hess to Margaret L Napier, Michael Hess and Dennis Barth, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-302-012, $0.

James J Archer, trustee, Walter H Archer Trust #1, James J Archer, Dona R Archer, Leslie Hughes, William E Germany, trustee, Connie Archer, trustee, Arch Germany Family Trust and Jon Archer to James J Archer, Dona R Archer, Leslie Hughes, William E Germany, trustee, Connie Archer, trustee, Arch Germany Family Trust and Jon Archer, one parcel in Viola Township: 20-11-36-200-016, $0.

Brian D Stone to Brian D Stone and Amy B Stone, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-24-103-021, $0.

John J Carrington and Katherine I Carrington to Colleen E Drew, 611 First Ave., Dixon, $0.

Susan K Erickson to Randy Erickson and Susan Erickson, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-126-002 and 13-21-12-126-003, $0.

Trustees deeds

Ronald J Blaine, trustee, and Arthur E Johnson Trust to Lori M Fifer and Thomas W Fifer, 1432 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $0.

Diane H Corrado, trustee, and Diane H Corrado Trust #1 to Jeffery Alan Breidigan and Laurie Marie Breidigan, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-304-041, $59,500.

Nancy J Naples, trustee, Dennis M Naples, trustee, and Nancy J Naples Living Trust to Melanie Lorraine Franco, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-128-069, $15,500.

Deeds in trust

Kenneth J Simmons Jr. and Tami L Simmons to Tami L Simmons, trustee, Kenneth Joseph Simmons Jr., trustee, and Simmons Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-002, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Matthew Walters to Kyle Bahnsen, 2207 4th St., Fulton, $23,000.

Nathaniel Davis to Cindy Casas, 5727 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $175,000.

Kelly E Buck and Gary J Buck to Jay King, 30671 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $60,000.

Top Tier Rentals Llc to Comfort Olubisi Mall and Edward C Mall, 107 W. South St., Morrison, $52,000.

Morrison Main Street Land Trust 1 to Gold Standard Ventures Llc, 203 W. Main St., Morrison, $500,000.

Nathan R Mauren and Caitlin E Mauren to Tyler M Gould and Mary E Gould, 4526 Winn Road, Sterling, $364,000.

Paul H Sikkema and Lisa M. Sikkema to Shane M Sikkema, Patricia D Tammen and Amanda J Podulka, one parcel in Fulton Township: 01-11-200-005, $0.

Shannon L Dolieslager, Brianne L Hoy, Kasie A Dodd and Jodi L Meier to Eric Robinson Jr, 512 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $130,000.

Thomas W Jones to Brian Steines Logging Inc, one parcel on Smaltz Road, Fulton: 02-05-400-008, $275,373.

Kurt And Brian Properties Llc to Sterling Industrial Development Commission, 302 4th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Brad E Grobe to James Thielen and Dorothy Thielen, 105 W. Grove St., Coleta, $15,000.

Joel R Mcdonnell to Kophamer Blean Property Management Llc Series Iv, 206 Larch St., Morrison, $31,000.

Rita F Stites, formerly known Rita F Howard, and Johnny Stites to Bradley J Clark, 1806 New High St., Rock Falls, $155,500.

Zachary B Brinkerhoff and Madison N Brinkerhoff to Brandon P Scudder and Karen A Scudder, 602 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $199,000.

Thomas Sheldon and Shareen Pratt to Dennis Feldkirchner and Joann Feldkirchner, 611 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls, $300,000.

Logan Malmberg to Shane Williams, 504 E. 8th St., Rock Falls, $115,000.

James N Roberts and Linda M Roberts to Tad A Nelson and Melissa K Nelson, 8512 Albany Road, Erie, $375,000.

Kristopher J Kyarsgaard to Skr Rentals Llc, 4505 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

Kristopher J Kyarsgaard to Skr Rentals Llc, 25660 Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Dennis J Kyarsgaard to Kristopher J Kyarsgaard, 25660 Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Jaclyn M Sprague and Michael B Sprague Jr to Shay Brown, 313 1st Ave., Rock Falls, $250,000.

Justin T Verhulst and Meghan Verhulst to William Rodriguez and Marisa Smith, 1005 Ave. F, Sterling, $230,000.

Brandon P Scudder and Karen A Scudder to Jamie Avila, 202 17th Ave., Sterling, $165,000.

Janice Montee Estate, Linda J Montee, Pamela S Montee, Victoria L Stokes, and Paul M Montee to Nancy E Matthews, 806B Village Lane, Sterling, $142,000.

Timothy M Gould and Diane L Gould to Michael Topp, one parcel on Tampico Road, Sterling: 04-26-300-010, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Laura Stoudt to Laura Stoudt and Chad E Stoudt, 2602 Meadow Drive, Sterling, $0.

Barbara Graham to Michael L Graham, one parcel in Albany Township: 12-01-200-009, $0.

Eric J Turnroth to Eric J Turnroth Trust and Linda M Turnroth Trust, one parcel in Hume Township: 16-01-100-013, $0.

Eric J Turnroth and Linda M Turnroth to Eric J Turnroth Trust and Linda M Turnroth Trust, 3000 Middle Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Brian Westfall to Us Bank, 1214 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert Lee Porter and Mary Lou Porter to Robert Lee Porter Trust and Mary Lou Porter Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-09-426-005, $0.

Kathy L Rigdon and Jose G Mendez Correa to Kathy Rigdon Trust and Jose Mendez Correa Trust, 22370 Mathew Road, Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Doug James Baker and Megan Baker to Robin Blunt, 5280 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $219,900.

Audrey R Kilker to Kris Fuchs and Thomas Fuchs, 9641 N. Hollywood Road, Forreston, $219,000.

Henry T Tideman to Henry T Tideman and Brian C Tideman, 711 Monroe St., Oregon, $0.

Boyle Rochelle Venture Llc to 92131 Llc, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-28-300-002 and 25-29-400-004, $2,588,993.

Steve Hammer to Smithee Properties Llc,105 Oak Lane, Dixon, $20,000.

R Brad Long to David R Farias and Susan E Farias, 116 W. Mason St., Polo, $95,000.

Penny A Ebert to Jeffrey Watson and Jessica Watson, 8504 N. Byron Hills Court, Byron, $278,000.

Glen M Majewski and Cheryl L Youtsey to Michael Munns and Kimberley Munns, 2995 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $306,500.

Steven L Bryant and Roberta M Bryant to Grupo Casa Zepeda Inc, 515 5th Ave., Rochelle, $179,900.

Paul E Busching and Mary Beth Busching to Kevin M Hunt and Phoebe M Hughes, 24-18-246-010, $335,000.

Bernice E Zaehringer, Bernice E York, and Donald W Zaehringer to Myroslav Hutyy, 605 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $252,000.

Rlg Enterprises to Norman Reinford and Phyllis Reinford, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-15-352-003, $37,540.

Paolo Maniscalco, Brianna G Maniscalco and Brianna G Pigatti to Hunter Hauffe and Tegan Gannon, 6760 N. Summit Drive, Byron, $245,000.

Thomas P Walton and Kimberly K Walton to Daniel Johnson, 111 S. 4th Ave., Forreston, $190,000.

Daniel E Luepkes to Sawyer Kuepker, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-352-002 and 16-14-352-003, $62,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dreek W Wheeler to Abby E Wheeler, 1519 Westmont Drive, Byron, $0.

Miguel Garcia Vazquez to Miguel Garcia Vazquez, trustee, Beatris Esparza Lopez, trustee, and Garcia Miguel Lv Tr, 805 W. 10th St., Rochelle, $0.

Jeffrey A Smice and Stephanie R Smice to Jeffrey A Smice, 403 E. Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $0.

Derek D Horner to Chrystina Ann Horner, 4969 S Richard Rd, Rochelle, $0.

Wanda S Brimhall to Judy Stone, 1021 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $0.

Mike Hummermeier and Cody Whitehead to Cody A Whitehead and Gabrielle Crapp, 411 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, $0.

Elizabeth Hall and Elizabeth Heiden to Elizabeth A Hall, trustee, and Elizabeth A Hall Family Tr, 7555 W. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $0.

Trustees deeds

James L Coffman, trustee, James L Coffman Famr Tr, Harold L Coffman Tr, and Dorothy G Coffman Tr to Coffmans Country Acres Llc Llc and Coffman’s Country Acres Llc Llc, 1023 S Valentine Rd, Polo; 7270 S Glenn Rd, Polo; and one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-08-100-004, $0.

Kim Smeja to Kim Smeja, trustee, and Kim Smeja Tr2025, 09-27-300-004, $0.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr8584 and Land Trust Company Tr8584 to Ryan Bros Llc, 7110 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Matthew D Jones, trustee, and Sara J Jones Lv Tr to Matthew D Jones, trustee, Timothy E Jones, trustee, and Jones Family Rev Tr, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-10-400-002, $0.

Peggy A Bellows, trustee, Tex E Bellows, trustee, and Double L Tr1293 to Tyler T Bellows and Chasity A Bellows, 2708 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $350,000.

Deeds in trust

Jimmy J Combs and Paula J Combs to Jimmy J Combs, trustee, Paula J Combs, trustee, and Combs Family Rev Tr1, 1235 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, and 900 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office