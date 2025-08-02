Community gets sneak peek of Sterling’s new arts center

Kaybre McGowan, one of the Ms in M5, the group behind the renovation of The Spark Center for the Performing Arts in Sterling, speaks about her love of theater Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, during an open house at the new center. (Alex T. Paschal)

During Sterling’s annual Hot Dog Day on Friday, Aug. 1, community members got to take a peek inside the new performing arts center opening in the city’s downtown this fall.

The former Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge at 314 First Ave. in Sterling will be renamed The Spark Center for the Performing Arts and is expected to open with its first show in September. Friday afternoon the building got “a ton of foot traffic” from people excited for it to open “because there’s not a lot to do in Sterling,” producing director Darren Mangler said.

“I’m excited for the venue to” open because “Sterling really needs more arts” and culture spaces, Jodi Perez of Rock Falls said.

She added that some members of her family also have an interest in the performing arts, with her nephew directing productions in Morrison and her niece studying film and theater in college.

Mangler said he got a lot of questions from people about what kinds of shows they’ll have, when they’ll be opening and about the Dragon Fire Children’s Theater.

“We’re crossing our fingers” and hoping to kick off with the first show in September, he said. They’re replacing the roof this month and have made a lot of progress building out the stage.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Lydia Escamilla (left), Jayci Bormann and Rhoda Devers dish up the dogs Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, during Sterling’s Hot Dog Day. A dog would cost you one quarter for the annual al fresco luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

To get started, they’re planning smaller events such as Dueling Pianos, bands and karaoke nights before transitioning into larger productions - one of those being a dinner theater. The Spark will also offer writing, storytelling and stand-up comedy classes, Mangler said.

The youth theater will have shows starring child actors and shows for children with adult actors, he said.

The former Starlight was purchased by M5 Property Holdings LLC in 2024 along with the former Amcore Bank at 302 First Ave., next door to the theater. That building is being renamed the M5 Professional Building. The first of seven floors is expected to open in September and will offer rentable office space for new business owners, M5 owner Rocky McGowan said.

For information and updates, visit The Spark’s new Facebook page.