Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates on the ‘Transit Desert Survey’

Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 30 featured Reagan Mass Transit District Executive Director Greg Gates discussing the new rural Winnebago County service, which went into effect on the first of July.

Also discussed was an update of the “Transit Desert Survey,” asking citizens to voice their concerns about public transportation in Lee County, with the deadline for receiving information coming up in early August.

